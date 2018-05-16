News story
Foreign Secretary’s Ramadan message
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sends his warmest wishes to Muslims in Britain and across the world at the start of Ramadan.
The Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson said:
As Muslims at home and across the world begin the holy month of Ramadan I want to wish you all Ramadan Kareem.
Ramadan is a time of self-reflection, but also of being part of something bigger; fasting together, prayer and the gathering of families.
Ramadan is also about the values of compassion, charity and selflessness. Values that unite us all.
I want to highlight the huge contributions that British Muslims make to all areas of British life.
At this special time of year I say to you, your friends and your relatives, Ramadan Mubarak.
