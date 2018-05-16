Foreign Secretary’s Ramadan message

As Muslims at home and across the world begin the holy month of Ramadan I want to wish you all Ramadan Kareem.

Ramadan is a time of self-reflection, but also of being part of something bigger; fasting together, prayer and the gathering of families.

Ramadan is also about the values of compassion, charity and selflessness. Values that unite us all.

I want to highlight the huge contributions that British Muslims make to all areas of British life.

At this special time of year I say to you, your friends and your relatives, Ramadan Mubarak.