News story
Foreign Secretary's message for Eid-ul-Adha
Jeremy Hunt sends his warmest wishes to Muslims around the world, and here in the United Kingdom, who are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha.
Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt said:
As Muslims the world over come together to celebrate Eid, I wish you all Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak.
I am proud of the diversity of this great country, where freedom, tolerance and rule of law prevail. I want to assure Britain’s Muslim communities that this country will always be a place where people of all faiths and none, will be free to live and practice their religion in line with their own conscience- because liberty is at the heart of our democracy.
Britain’s Muslim communities are part of the fabric of our country’s story, contributing to all areas of our society. The United Kingdom’s strength is its people. And it is our diversity, our different experiences and perspectives that creates dynamism, innovation and prosperity for all.
Eid Mubarak.
