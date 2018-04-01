News story
Foreign Secretary's Easter message 2018
The 2018 Easter message from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
I would like to send my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Easter. For Christians across the country and the globe, it is a time to gather with family and friends to reflect on the values of compassion and kindness.
Easter is also a good opportunity to recognise the fantastic contributions that Churches and faith groups make in our communities every day.
During this Easter period we also remember those who are denied their celebrations due to religious persecution and discrimination, particularly Christians in the Middle East. Such instances of religious intolerance are unacceptable and the UK continues to work hard for freedom of religion or belief for all.
