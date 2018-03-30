Press release
Foreign Secretary’s 2018 Passover Message
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sends his warmest wishes to all those celebrating Passover.
The Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
Passover is a time of coming together, when Jewish communities commemorate the liberation of the people of Israel from slavery in ancient Egypt. It is a time to celebrate freedom as a basic human right.
Pesach Sameach to all Jewish families both in the UK and around the world. I wish them a happy and peaceful holiday.
Published 30 March 2018