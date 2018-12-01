Foreign Secretary statement on the death of President George H W Bush

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

I was deeply sorry to hear of the death of President George H W Bush.

President Bush was a true ally of the UK, from his service with the US Navy during World War II, to his commitment to the transatlantic alliance while in high office during a time of dramatic change in the world.

He will be remembered for his dedication to public service and his pledge to use American strength as a force for good.

I send my sincerest condolences to his family, and to the American people.