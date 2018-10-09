Press release

Foreign Secretary statement on Hong Kong declining a journalist's visa

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has commented on the decision by authorities in Hong Kong not to renew a journalist's visa.

Published 9 October 2018
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:

I remain very concerned by the Hong Kong authorities’ unprecedented rejection of a visa for senior British journalist Victor Mallet. In the absence of an explanation from the authorities we can only conclude that this move is politically motivated.

This undermines Hong Kong’s freedom of speech and freedom of the press, both guaranteed by the Joint Declaration, and the Basic Law, and increases the pressure on the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework.

I urge the Hong Kong authorities to reconsider this decision. Confidence in Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms is an essential component of its future success.

  • Freedom of speech is guaranteed in paragraph 3 of the Joint Declaration, and Article 27 of the Hong Kong Basic Law.

Further information

