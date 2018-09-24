Press release

FCO statement on the Hong Kong National Party

FCO concerned by the decision of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to prohibit the Hong Kong National Party.

FCO spokesman said:

We are concerned by the decision of the Hong Kong SAR Government to prohibit the HKNP. This is the first time a party has been banned under the Societies Ordinance since the handover.

The UK does not support Hong Kong independence, but Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and its rights and freedoms are central to its way of life, and it is important they are fully respected.

