Foreign Secretary holds talks with Argentine Government

Following the G20 summit, held in Buenos Aires, the Foreign Secretary will travel to the Palacio San Martin, for talks with Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie and then later onto Casa Rosada, for a meeting with President Mauricio Macri.

Speaking on the last day of his visit to Argentina, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

I’d like to thank President Macri and Foreign Minister Faurie for hosting me in their vibrant country. Argentina offers increasing opportunities for British businesses in number of sectors, including oil and gas, agriculture and infrastructure. The UK and Argentina have been business partners for over 200 years, with a current total of £1.5 billion in bilateral trade in goods and services. This is a number I look forward to help to grow in the future as the UK leaves the European Union.

Mr Johnson will then travel to Chile for the last leg of his five-day tour of Latin America, the first visit to Chile by a UK Foreign Secretary since 1993.

