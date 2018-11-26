Foreign Secretary condemns Russian aggression in the Sea of Azov

The Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt condemned Russia’s use of military force against Ukrainian vessels entering the Sea of Azov on Sunday 25 November.

Russia’s act of aggression and seizure of three Ukrainian vessels not only outlines Russian contempt for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also its disregard for the global Rules-based International System.

Russia’s actions are further evidence of its continued violation of international commitments, following on from the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the illegal construction of Kerch Bridge by Russia earlier this year.

The Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: