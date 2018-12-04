Foreign Secretary announces new UK Embassy in Maldives

Today Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced that the UK will open a new Embassy in Malé, Maldives.

The Foreign Secretary said:

I am delighted to announce a new Embassy in Maldives, following on from the expansion of the UK’s diplomatic network I announced in October. An Embassy will demonstrate our historic friendship and future commitment to Maldives, build stronger relations that will help strengthen democratic institutions, enhance security cooperation, and boost trade and investment. There are long-standing people to people and institutional ties between the UK and Maldives, including between Parliament and the Majlis. It was excellent to hear the news recently that Maldives intends to re-join the Commonwealth. We look forward to working even more closely with the new government to grow our ties as they implement their vision for a democratic Maldives.

More than 100,000 British nationals visit Maldives every year. The new Embassy will improve the UK’s ability to work with the Maldivian authorities on issues like tourist safety and security, and to provide consular support to British tourists.

The new Embassy will also reflect the UK’s role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region.

In October 2018 the Foreign Secretary announced the biggest expansion of Britain’s diplomatic network for a generation, including 12 new Posts and nearly 1,000 new positions.

Further information