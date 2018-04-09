Foreign Office Minister visits Libya

The Minister arrived in Libya on Sunday 8 April for a two day visit that included meetings with representatives from the Libyan Government of National Accord, civil society organisations working to empower Libyan women and combat human trafficking, as well as other senior politicians.

Mr Burt said:

The UK is a strong partner and friend of Libya. I look forward to continuing our closework on security, counter terrorism, reforming the economy and trade. I appreciated the opportunity to discuss complex migration issues and also matters relating to the legacy of years of terrorism. Helping Libyans to break the political deadlock and build strong state institutions is in Britain’s interests because this is the only way to help Libya re-establish control over its own borders and defeat terrorism for good.

This visit was the final stage of a three country trip that also included Paris for the Lebanon CEDRE donor conference and Tunisia.

Minister Burt reflects on his visit to Libya

Minister for Middle East visits Tripoli, Libya

Further information