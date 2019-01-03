Foreign Office Minister Mark Field visits South Korea to advance trade links

FCO Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, Mark Field, arrived in South Korea today (4 January) to further strengthen UK-Korea relations. The visit will focus on advancing trade links and discussing regional and international global interests.

Minister Field will start his visit in the capital, Seoul, before taking in Korea’s second city, Busan, and the city of Ulsan, a leading industrial hub.

While in South Korea, Mark Field will meet key Korean figures including Vice Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, and the Mayor of Ulsan and Vice Mayor of Busan.

Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Mark Field, said:

I am proud to say that this is my third visit to South Korea since 2017 which shows mine and the UK government’s commitment to the UK-South Korea relationship. It is a long and enduring relationship and as we leave the EU, we are determined to build on our ties with regional powers like South Korea. UK-Korea trade is worth almost £14 billion a year and has huge potential to grow still further, in particular in renewable energy sectors such as offshore wind. The UK and Korea have also long stood shoulder-to-shoulder to defend our shared values – including during the Korean War – and our cooperation will be important for the continued security and stability of the region and the world.

The Minister will also meet representatives from British businesses operating in South Korea and members of the British community in Busan.

Further information