Foreign Office Minister Mark Field visits Mongolia

Minister Field will meet the Foreign Minister, Environment Minister, Finance Minister and Mining Minister to hold discussions on a range of issues, including trade and investment, the environment, the Illegal Wildlife Trade, education, sports links and issues of global concern.

Mr Field will open the Mongolian Stock Exchange, attend the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and the British global addressing company What3Words and meet the beneficiaries of a green finance initiative supported by the UK. He will also spend a full day visiting the Oyu Tolgoi mine operation.

Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, the Rt Hon Mark Field MP said:

I am delighted to visit Mongolia during this special year of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between our countries. The UK and Mongolia are working together across a wide range of issues, from trade and investment to the environment, tackling the illegal wildlife trade and regional issues. I am looking forward to talking to politicians, businessmen and women, representatives of civil society and ordinary Mongolians about how we can further strengthen our co-operation in these and many other areas.

