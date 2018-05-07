Foreign Office Minister completes successful visit to Nepal

The Rt Hon Mark Field MP, Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, arrived in Nepal on Sunday 6 May for a two day visit. This was Mr Field’s first visit to Nepal.

Mr Field visited Nepal to further strengthen the more than 200-year long bilateral relationship.

While in Nepal he met senior leaders from government, including Prime Minister KP Oli and Foreign Minister Gyawali, and business as well as those working to improve the lives of the most vulnerable. He discussed what more can be done to grow bilateral trade and boost inward investment, and how the UK can help support Nepal’s transition to federalism.

Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field said:

I am delighted to be the first British Minister to visit Nepal since the formation of Nepal’s current government. The UK is Nepal’s oldest diplomatic partner and I look forward to my meetings with Prime Minister Oli and Foreign Minister Gyawali to strengthen our relationship even further. I will also be visiting the Red Cross Emergency Prepositioning Site in Bhaktapur to see first-hand how UK assistance is making a real difference to the lives of the people of Nepal in their post-earthquake reconstruction effort. The UK is committed to supporting prosperity and stability in Nepal and my visit will also be an opportunity to discuss how our countries can work together on our shared priorities.

