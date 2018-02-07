Press release

FOREIGN FLAGGED SHIPS UNDER DETENTION IN THE UK DURING JANUARY 2018

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that ten foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during January 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.

During January, there were six new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, four vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of six vessels remain under detention at the end of January.

  1. In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.

  2. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.

  3. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.

  4. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.

  5. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

  • Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
  • Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
  • Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
  • Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
  • White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN JANUARY 2018

Vessel Name: YASEMIN

GT: 4355

IMO: 9136836

Flag: Malta (White List)

Company: 1st Denizcilik Ltd

Classification Society: NKK

Recognised Organisation: NKK Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NKK

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NKK

Date and Place of Detention: 31st January 2018 at Southampton

Summary: Four deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
18313 – Cleanliness Signs of vermin Yes
05105 – MF/HF Radio installation Not as required Yes
07420 – Means of escape Blocked No
16105 – Access control to the ship Not as required No

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018

Vessel Name: GEORGIY USHAKOV

GT: 6204

IMO: 9210335

Flag: Russian Federation (White List)

Company: JSC Maritime Trade Port of Khatanga

Classification Society: RMRS

Recognised Organisation: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: 30th January 2018 at Grimsby

Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
04114 – Emergency source of power – Emergency generator Not as required Yes
01316 - Cargo information Missing information No
10127 - Voyage or passage plan Not as required No
10117 – Echo sounder Inoperative No
10115 - GNSS receiver/Terrestrial radio navigation switch Inoperative No
11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use No
04103 – Emergency lighting, batteries and switches Inoperative No
11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and distribution Light missing No
18407 – Lighting (working spaces) Missing No
07199 – Other (fire safety) Other No
07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No
18432 – Risk evaluation, training and instructions to seafarers Not as required No
18324 – Cold room, cleanliness, cold room temperature Not as required No
10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Missing No
04106 – Emergency steering position communications/compass reading Inoperative No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018

Vessel Name: LIVA GRETA

GT: 851

IMO: 8801072

Flag: Latvia (White Flag)

Company: Aquarius Ship Management Co

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: 16th January 2018 at Troon

Summary: Eleven deficiencies with one grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
18425 – Access/structural features (ship) Damaged Yes
10111 – Charts Missing No
10129 - Navigation records Not as required No
01201 – Certificates for master and officers Not as required No
11116 – Distress flares Expired No
18401 – Medical equipment, medical chest, medical guide Expired No
01310 – Signs, indications Missing No
18416 – Ropes and wires Damaged No
03103 – Railings, gangway, walkway and means of safe passage Damaged No
03110 – Bulwarks and freeing ports Damaged No
15150 – ISM Not as required No

This vessel was released on 20th January 2018

Vessel Name: DEEPSEA WORKER

GT: 3345

IMO: 7905285

Flag: St Vincent & Grenadines

Company: Seaway Offshore LLC

Classification Society: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL

Date and Place of Detention: 19th January 2018 at Sunderland

Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with one grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
16105 – Access control Not as required No
01214 – Enforcement by flag state Missing No
01137 - Civil liability for oil pollution damage cert Missing No
10127 – Voyage or passage plan Lack of information No
10116 – Nautical publications Missing No
18399 – Other (Accommodation, recreational facilities) Other No
07122 – Fire control plan Not updated No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
07109 – Fixed fire extinguishing installation Not as required No
18302 – Sanitary Facilities Not as required No
18324 – Cold room, cold room cleanliness, cold room temperature Inoperative No
14499 – Other (Marpol Annex IV) Other No
07114 – Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation etc.) Machinery spaces Inoperative No
03108 – Ventilators air pipes, casings Corroded No
14108 - 15ppm alarm arrangements Inoperative No

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018

Vessel Name: NAS PATHFINDER

GT: 224

IMO: 7312402

Flag: Panama (White Flag)

Company: Hakvoort Transport Shipping BV

Classification Society: QRS

Recognised Organisation: QRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: N/A

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: N/A

Date and Place of Detention: 16th January 2018 at Dover

Summary: Twenty three deficiencies with eleven grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention  
01214 – Endorsement by flagstate Missing Yes  
01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Missing Yes  
10111 – Charts Not updated Yes  
10116 – Nautical publications Not updated Yes  
10127 – Voyage or passage plan   Not as required Yes
01108 – Load lines (including exemption) Missing Yes  
11116 – Distress flares Expired No  
11117 – Lifebuoys inc. provisions and disposition Not as required No  
18417 – Anchoring devices Not properly maintained No  
18399 – Other (Accommodation, recreational facilities) Other No  
13101 – Propulsion main engine Not as required No  
02113 – Hull – cracking Cracked No  
11104 – Rescue boats Not ready for use Yes  
07199 – Other (fire safety) Other Yes  
04102 – Emergency fire pump and its pipes Not as required Yes  
07110 – Fire fighting equipment and appliances Not as required Yes  
18404 – Electrical Unsafe Yes  
04103 – Emergency lighting, batteries and switches Inoperative No  
18299 – Other (conditions of employment) Other No  
11113 – Launching arrangements for rescue boats Not as required No  
07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes Not as required No  
06199 – Other (cargo) Other No  
07118 – International shore connection Not as required No  

This vessel was released on 25th January 2018

Vessel Name: A2B ENERGY

GT: 3999

IMO: 9183427

Flag: Netherlands (White flag)

Company: Holwerda Shipmanagement BV

Classification Society: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL

Date and Place of Detention: 11th January 2018 at Blyth

Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
10138 – BNWAS Inoperative No
03106 - Windows, sidescuttles and deadlights Not properly maintained No
10109 – Lights, shapes, sound signals Not properly maintained No
18407 – Lighting (working spaces) Damaged No
18425 – Access/structural features (ship) Not as required No
02114 – Bulkhead – corrosion Holed No
10105 – Magnetic compass Not readable No
07106 – Fire detection and alarm system Not as required No
18416 – Ropes and wires Not as required No
03108 - Ventilators, air pipes, casings Damaged Yes
18399 – Other (accommodation, recreational facilities) Other No
13103 – Gauges, thermometers, etc. Not as required No
18420 – Cleanliness of engine room Not as required No
04103 – Emergency lighting, batteries and switches Not as required No
14105 - Pumping, piping and discharge arrangements Not as required No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
07105 – Fire doors/opening in fire resisting divisions Not as required No

This vessel was released on 14th January 2018

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: DOLLY C

GT: 652

IMO: 7222310

Flag: St Vincent & Grenadines (Grey List)

Company: No Information

Classification Society: No Information

Recognised Organisation: No Information

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: No Information

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: No Information

Date and Place of Detention: 29th November 2017 at Falmouth

Summary: Eight deficiencies with eight grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
01209 – Manning specified by the minimum safe manning doc Missing Yes
01214 – Endorsement by flagstate Missing Yes
07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety Missing Yes
01199 – Other (Certificates) Other Yes
11116 – Distress flares Missing Yes
05103 – Main installation Missing equipment Yes
10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required Yes
14103 – Segregation of oil and water ballast Not as required Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018

Vessel Name: MALAVIYA SEVEN

GT: 3001

IMO: 9087312

Flag: India (Grey List)

Company: GOL Offshore Ltd

Classification Society: IRS

Recognised Organisation: IRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: IRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: IRS

Date and Place of Detention: 5th October 2016 at Aberdeen

Summary: Five deficiencies with five grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required Yes
07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes Not as required Yes
18203 – Wages Missing Yes
01220 – Seafarers employment agreement (SEA) Invalid Yes
18204 – Calculation and payment of wages No records Yes

This vessel was released on 27th January 2018

Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT

GT: 964.

IMO No: 7393169.

Flag: PANAMA (white list)

Company:

Classification Society: Expired

Recognised Organisation: Expired

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:

Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes

Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert Expired Yes
01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert Expired Yes
01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert Expired Yes
01108 – Loadline cert Expired Yes
01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes
01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes
01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes
01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert Expired Yes
01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class) Expired Yes
01201 – Certificates for master and officers Missing Yes
10111 – Charts Not updated Yes
10116 – Publications Nautical Not updated Yes
11108 – Inflatable liferafts Expired Yes
11116 – Distress flares Missing Yes
07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation Not as required Yes
07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances Not as required Yes
01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance Missing Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018

Notes to Editors

