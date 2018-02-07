Press release
FOREIGN FLAGGED SHIPS UNDER DETENTION IN THE UK DURING JANUARY 2018
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that ten foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during January 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During January, there were six new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, four vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of six vessels remain under detention at the end of January.
-
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
-
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
-
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
-
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.
-
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
- Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
- White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN JANUARY 2018
Vessel Name: YASEMIN
GT: 4355
IMO: 9136836
Flag: Malta (White List)
Company: 1st Denizcilik Ltd
Classification Society: NKK
Recognised Organisation: NKK Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NKK
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NKK
Date and Place of Detention: 31st January 2018 at Southampton
Summary: Four deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18313 – Cleanliness
|Signs of vermin
|Yes
|05105 – MF/HF Radio installation
|Not as required
|Yes
|07420 – Means of escape
|Blocked
|No
|16105 – Access control to the ship
|Not as required
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018
Vessel Name: GEORGIY USHAKOV
GT: 6204
IMO: 9210335
Flag: Russian Federation (White List)
Company: JSC Maritime Trade Port of Khatanga
Classification Society: RMRS
Recognised Organisation: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and Place of Detention: 30th January 2018 at Grimsby
Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|04114 – Emergency source of power – Emergency generator
|Not as required
|Yes
|01316 - Cargo information
|Missing information
|No
|10127 - Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|10117 – Echo sounder
|Inoperative
|No
|10115 - GNSS receiver/Terrestrial radio navigation switch
|Inoperative
|No
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|No
|04103 – Emergency lighting, batteries and switches
|Inoperative
|No
|11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and distribution
|Light missing
|No
|18407 – Lighting (working spaces)
|Missing
|No
|07199 – Other (fire safety)
|Other
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|18432 – Risk evaluation, training and instructions to seafarers
|Not as required
|No
|18324 – Cold room, cleanliness, cold room temperature
|Not as required
|No
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Missing
|No
|04106 – Emergency steering position communications/compass reading
|Inoperative
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018
Vessel Name: LIVA GRETA
GT: 851
IMO: 8801072
Flag: Latvia (White Flag)
Company: Aquarius Ship Management Co
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and Place of Detention: 16th January 2018 at Troon
Summary: Eleven deficiencies with one grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18425 – Access/structural features (ship)
|Damaged
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Missing
|No
|10129 - Navigation records
|Not as required
|No
|01201 – Certificates for master and officers
|Not as required
|No
|11116 – Distress flares
|Expired
|No
|18401 – Medical equipment, medical chest, medical guide
|Expired
|No
|01310 – Signs, indications
|Missing
|No
|18416 – Ropes and wires
|Damaged
|No
|03103 – Railings, gangway, walkway and means of safe passage
|Damaged
|No
|03110 – Bulwarks and freeing ports
|Damaged
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|No
This vessel was released on 20th January 2018
Vessel Name: DEEPSEA WORKER
GT: 3345
IMO: 7905285
Flag: St Vincent & Grenadines
Company: Seaway Offshore LLC
Classification Society: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL
Date and Place of Detention: 19th January 2018 at Sunderland
Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with one grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|16105 – Access control
|Not as required
|No
|01214 – Enforcement by flag state
|Missing
|No
|01137 - Civil liability for oil pollution damage cert
|Missing
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Lack of information
|No
|10116 – Nautical publications
|Missing
|No
|18399 – Other (Accommodation, recreational facilities)
|Other
|No
|07122 – Fire control plan
|Not updated
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|07109 – Fixed fire extinguishing installation
|Not as required
|No
|18302 – Sanitary Facilities
|Not as required
|No
|18324 – Cold room, cold room cleanliness, cold room temperature
|Inoperative
|No
|14499 – Other (Marpol Annex IV)
|Other
|No
|07114 – Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation etc.) Machinery spaces
|Inoperative
|No
|03108 – Ventilators air pipes, casings
|Corroded
|No
|14108 - 15ppm alarm arrangements
|Inoperative
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018
Vessel Name: NAS PATHFINDER
GT: 224
IMO: 7312402
Flag: Panama (White Flag)
Company: Hakvoort Transport Shipping BV
Classification Society: QRS
Recognised Organisation: QRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: N/A
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: N/A
Date and Place of Detention: 16th January 2018 at Dover
Summary: Twenty three deficiencies with eleven grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01214 – Endorsement by flagstate
|Missing
|Yes
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Missing
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|Yes
|10116 – Nautical publications
|Not updated
|Yes
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|01108 – Load lines (including exemption)
|Missing
|Yes
|11116 – Distress flares
|Expired
|No
|11117 – Lifebuoys inc. provisions and disposition
|Not as required
|No
|18417 – Anchoring devices
|Not properly maintained
|No
|18399 – Other (Accommodation, recreational facilities)
|Other
|No
|13101 – Propulsion main engine
|Not as required
|No
|02113 – Hull – cracking
|Cracked
|No
|11104 – Rescue boats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|07199 – Other (fire safety)
|Other
|Yes
|04102 – Emergency fire pump and its pipes
|Not as required
|Yes
|07110 – Fire fighting equipment and appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|18404 – Electrical
|Unsafe
|Yes
|04103 – Emergency lighting, batteries and switches
|Inoperative
|No
|18299 – Other (conditions of employment)
|Other
|No
|11113 – Launching arrangements for rescue boats
|Not as required
|No
|07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes
|Not as required
|No
|06199 – Other (cargo)
|Other
|No
|07118 – International shore connection
|Not as required
|No
This vessel was released on 25th January 2018
Vessel Name: A2B ENERGY
GT: 3999
IMO: 9183427
Flag: Netherlands (White flag)
Company: Holwerda Shipmanagement BV
Classification Society: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL
Date and Place of Detention: 11th January 2018 at Blyth
Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|10138 – BNWAS
|Inoperative
|No
|03106 - Windows, sidescuttles and deadlights
|Not properly maintained
|No
|10109 – Lights, shapes, sound signals
|Not properly maintained
|No
|18407 – Lighting (working spaces)
|Damaged
|No
|18425 – Access/structural features (ship)
|Not as required
|No
|02114 – Bulkhead – corrosion
|Holed
|No
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Not readable
|No
|07106 – Fire detection and alarm system
|Not as required
|No
|18416 – Ropes and wires
|Not as required
|No
|03108 - Ventilators, air pipes, casings
|Damaged
|Yes
|18399 – Other (accommodation, recreational facilities)
|Other
|No
|13103 – Gauges, thermometers, etc.
|Not as required
|No
|18420 – Cleanliness of engine room
|Not as required
|No
|04103 – Emergency lighting, batteries and switches
|Not as required
|No
|14105 - Pumping, piping and discharge arrangements
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|07105 – Fire doors/opening in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
This vessel was released on 14th January 2018
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: DOLLY C
GT: 652
IMO: 7222310
Flag: St Vincent & Grenadines (Grey List)
Company: No Information
Classification Society: No Information
Recognised Organisation: No Information
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: No Information
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: No Information
Date and Place of Detention: 29th November 2017 at Falmouth
Summary: Eight deficiencies with eight grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01209 – Manning specified by the minimum safe manning doc
|Missing
|Yes
|01214 – Endorsement by flagstate
|Missing
|Yes
|07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety
|Missing
|Yes
|01199 – Other (Certificates)
|Other
|Yes
|11116 – Distress flares
|Missing
|Yes
|05103 – Main installation
|Missing equipment
|Yes
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Not as required
|Yes
|14103 – Segregation of oil and water ballast
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018
Vessel Name: MALAVIYA SEVEN
GT: 3001
IMO: 9087312
Flag: India (Grey List)
Company: GOL Offshore Ltd
Classification Society: IRS
Recognised Organisation: IRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: IRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: IRS
Date and Place of Detention: 5th October 2016 at Aberdeen
Summary: Five deficiencies with five grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|Yes
|07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes
|Not as required
|Yes
|18203 – Wages
|Missing
|Yes
|01220 – Seafarers employment agreement (SEA)
|Invalid
|Yes
|18204 – Calculation and payment of wages
|No records
|Yes
This vessel was released on 27th January 2018
Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT
GT: 964.
IMO No: 7393169.
Flag: PANAMA (white list)
Company:
Classification Society: Expired
Recognised Organisation: Expired
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:
Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes
Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01108 – Loadline cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class)
|Expired
|Yes
|01201 – Certificates for master and officers
|Missing
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|Yes
|10116 – Publications Nautical
|Not updated
|Yes
|11108 – Inflatable liferafts
|Expired
|Yes
|11116 – Distress flares
|Missing
|Yes
|07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation
|Not as required
|Yes
|07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance
|Missing
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st January 2018
Notes to Editors
• The MCA is a partner in the Sea Vision UK campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the sea and maritime activities. Sea Vision promotes the importance and economic value of the sector and works to highlight the exciting range of activities and career opportunities available to young people within the UK growing maritime sector at www.seavision.org.uk
• Follow us on Twitter: @MCA_media
For further information please contact Maritime and Coastguard Agency Press Office, on: +44 (0) 2380 329 401 Press releases and further information about the agency is available here.