FOREIGN FLAGGED SHIPS UNDER DETENTION IN THE UK DURING DECEMBER 2017

During December, there were three new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port. seven vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of four vessels remain under detention at the end of December.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.

Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State

White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN DECEMBER 2017

Vessel Name: PAIVI

GT: 2474

IMO: 9434149

Flag: Cyprus (White List)

Company: Interscan Schiffahrtsgesell Schaft mbH

Classification Society: BV

Recognised Organisation: BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV

Date and Place of Detention: 24th December at Goole

Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with one grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 18425- Access/structural features (ship) Damaged No 01306 – Shipboard working arrangements Not as required No 18416 – Ropes and wires Not as required No 18427 – Ship’s occupational safety and health policies and programmes Not as required No 10106 – Compass correction log Not as required No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required No 15150 - ISM Not as required Yes 10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan Not as required No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Not as required No 13105 – UMS – ship Malfunctioning No 18416- Ropes and wires Not as required No 18324 – Cold room, cold room cleanliness, cold room temperature Not as required No 09233 – Guards – fencing around dangerous machinery parts Not as required No 07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes Not as required No 13105 – UMS – ship Malfunctioning No

This vessel was released on 30th December 2017

Vessel Name: NORVAG

GT: 2854

IMO: 7704849

Flag: Denmark (White List)

Company: Norresundby Rederi & Shipping

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA

Date and Place of Detention: 13th December 2017 at Grimsby

Summary: Twenty six deficiencies with six grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention Other No 01107 – Safety Management Certificate (SMC/ISM) Invalid No 01137 – Civil liability for Bunker oil pollution damage cert Invalid No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Missing Yes 10116 – Nautical publications Expired No 04108 – Muster list Incomplete No 10126 – Record of drills and steering gear tests Missing No 11131 – On board training and instructions Missing instructions No 05118 – Operation of GMDSS equipment Lack of familiarity Yes 18401 – Medical Equipment, medical chest, medical guide Expired No 18305 – Hospital accommodation (Sickbay) Not as required No 14502 – Placards Missing No 18302 – Sanitary Facilities Not as required No 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No 11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition Not as required No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required Yes 07199 – Other (fire safety) Other No 09232 – Cleanliness of engine room Insufficient No 18408 – Electrical Unsafe No 18418 – Winches & capstans Damaged No 04102 – Emergency fire pump and it’s pipes Not properly maintained Yes 10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 04109 – Fire drills Lack of training Yes 11102 – Lifeboat inventory Not as required No 11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft Missing No

This vessel was released on 20th December 2017

Vessel Name: RMS CUXHAVEN

GT: 1499

IMO: 9218533

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (White List)

Company: Rhenus Maritime Service

Classification Society: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL

Date and Place of Detention: 7th December 2017 at Ipswich

Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with five grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated Yes 10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 10133 – Bridge operation Lack of familiarity Yes 11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required No 01308 - Records of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest Incorrect entries No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No 07118 – International shore connection Not as required No 18414 – Protection machines/parts Not as required No 18315 – Provisions quality and nutritional value Not as required No 01315 - Oil record book Not properly filled No 01320 – Garbage record book Not as required No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 08108 – UMS – alarms Inadequate No 01113 – Minimum safe manning document Not as required No 02105 – Steering gear Not as required No 07199 – Other (fire safety) Other No

This vessel was released on 14th December 2017

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: DOLLY C

GT: 652

IMO: 7222310

Flag: St Vincent & Grenadines (Grey List)

Company: No Information

Classification Society: No Information

Recognised Organisation: No Information

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: No Information

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: No Information

Date and Place of Detention: 29th November 2017 at Falmouth

Summary: Eight deficiencies with eight grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01209 – Manning specified by the minimum safe manning doc Missing Yes 01214 – Endorsement by flagstate Missing Yes 07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety Missing Yes 01199 – Other (Certificates) Other Yes 11116 – Distress flares Missing Yes 05103 – Main installation Missing equipment Yes 10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required Yes 14103 – Segregation of oil and water ballast Not as required Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st December 2017

Vessel Name: HORIZON GEOBAY

GT: 3502

IMO: 7801556

Flag: Panama (White List)

Company: Horizon Survey Co

Classification Society: ABS

Recognised Organisation: ABS/DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV

Date and Place of Detention: 23th November 2017 at Aberdeen

Summary: Twenty deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No 99101 – Other safety in general Other No 10106 – Compass correction log Not as required No 06199 – Other (cargo) Other No 10114 – Voyage data recorder (VDR)/Simplified Voyage data recorder (S_VDR) Not as required No 11118 – Lifejackets inc. provision and disposition Not as required No 18408 - Electrical Unsafe No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Unsafe No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Not as required No 01213 – Evidence of Basic Training Missing Yes 99101 – Other safety in general Other No 99101 – Other safety in general Other No 01126 - Document of compliance dangerous goods Missing No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required No 10129 - Navigation records Not as required No 16101 – Security related defects Not as required No 05115 – Radio log (diary) Not as required No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 10138 – BNWAS Malfunctioning No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Malfunctioning No

This vessel was released on 5th December 2017

Vessel Name: OCEAN SPIRIT

GT: 1717

IMO: 8325793

Flag: Russian Federation (White List)

Company: F2 Ltd

Classification Society: RINA

Recognised Organisation: RINA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: 21st November 2017 at Aberdeen

Summary: Fourteen deficiencies with eight grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 08110 – Closing water-tight doors alarm Inoperative Yes 10138 – BNWAS Inadequate No 10138 – BNWAS Malfunctioning Yes 1110 – Rescue boats Not ready for use Yes 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No 99101 – Other safety in general Other Yes 18317 – Food personal hygiene Not hygienic No 10118 – Speed and distance indicator Inoperative Yes 13102 – Auxilary engine Not as required No 07106 – Fire detection and alarm system Not as required Yes 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Not as required No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 10117 – Echo sounder Inoperative Yes 18418 – Winches & capstans Missing No

This vessel was released on 16th December 2017

Vessel Name: TAHSIN

GT: 1598

IMO: 9055187

Flag: Panama (White list)

Company: Voda Denizcilik IC Dis Tacaret Ltd

Classification Society: NKK

Recognised Organisation: NKK/NASHA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NKK

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NKK

Date and Place of Detention: 2nd June at Sharpness

Summary: Thirty six deficiencies with twenty one grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01202 – Certificate for rating for watchkeeping Missing Yes 01214 – Endorsement by flagstate Missing No 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Invalid Yes 18203 – Wages Not according SEA Yes 18327 – Ventilation (Working spaces) Inoperative Yes 10111 – Charts Missing Yes 10116 – Nautical publications Missing Yes 05106 – INMARSAT ship earth station Not as required Yes 11128 – Line throwing appliance Expired No 11129 - Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Expired No 03104 – Cargo & other hatchways Damaged No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 01201 – Certificates for master and officers Not as required Yes 01214 - Endorsement by flagstate Missing Yes 01218 - Medical certificate Missing Yes 01308 - Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest Missing Yes 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Not as required Yes 10105 - Magnetic compass Deviation table overdue Yes 18302 - Sanitary Facilities Not as required Yes 18203 – Wages No records Yes 18204 – Calculation and payment of wages No records Yes 18314 – Provisions quality Insufficient No 18316 – Water, pipes, tanks Not as required No 18319 - Food segregation Not adequate No 18317 – Food personal hygiene Not hygienic No 18326 – Laundry, Adequate Locker Not as required No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions Missing Yes 02105 – Steering gear Not as required No 07103 – Division deck, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required Yes 11131 – On board training and instructions Not as required Yes 07113 - Fire pumps and its pipes Not as required Yes 18420 – Cleanliness of engine room Not as required No 07106 – Fire detection and alarm system Not as required No 18412 – Personal equipment Missing No 11131 – On board training and instructions Lack of training No 18104 – Recruitment and placement service Not as required No

Twenty four further deficiencies were added to the original twelve on 2nd visit to vessel

This vessel was released on 15th December 2017

Vessel Name: MALAVIYA SEVEN

GT: 3001

IMO: 9087312

Flag: India (Grey List)

Company: GOL Offshore Ltd

Classification Society: IRS

Recognised Organisation: IRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: IRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: IRS

Date and Place of Detention: 5th October 2016 at Aberdeen

Summary: Five deficiencies with five grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required Yes 07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes Not as required Yes 18203 – Wages Missing Yes 01220 – Seafarers employment agreement (SEA) Invalid Yes 18204 – Calculation and payment of wages No records Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st December 2017

Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT

GT: 964.

IMO No: 7393169.

Flag: PANAMA (white list)

Company:

Classification Society: Expired

Recognised Organisation: Expired

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:

Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes

Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert Expired Yes 01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert Expired Yes 01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert Expired Yes 01108 – Loadline cert Expired Yes 01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert Expired Yes 01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class) Expired Yes 01201 – Certificates for master and officers Missing Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated Yes 10116 – Publications Nautical Not updated Yes 11108 – Inflatable liferafts Expired Yes 11116 – Distress flares Missing Yes 07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation Not as required Yes 07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances Not as required Yes 01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance Missing Yes

This vessel was still detained on 31st December 2017

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 31st December 2017

Notes to Editors

• The MCA is a partner in the Sea Vision UK campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the sea and maritime activities. Sea Vision promotes the importance and economic value of the sector and works to highlight the exciting range of activities and career opportunities available to young people within the UK growing maritime sector at www.seavision.org.uk

• Follow us on Twitter: @MCA_media

For further information please contact Maritime and Coastguard Agency Press Office, on: +44 (0) 2380 329 401 Press releases and further information about the agency is available here.