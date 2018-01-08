Press release
FOREIGN FLAGGED SHIPS UNDER DETENTION IN THE UK DURING DECEMBER 2017
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that ten foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during December 2017 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During December, there were three new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port. seven vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of four vessels remain under detention at the end of December.
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
- Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
- White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN DECEMBER 2017
Vessel Name: PAIVI
GT: 2474
IMO: 9434149
Flag: Cyprus (White List)
Company: Interscan Schiffahrtsgesell Schaft mbH
Classification Society: BV
Recognised Organisation: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV
Date and Place of Detention: 24th December at Goole
Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with one grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|18425- Access/structural features (ship)
|Damaged
|No
|01306 – Shipboard working arrangements
|Not as required
|No
|18416 – Ropes and wires
|Not as required
|No
|18427 – Ship’s occupational safety and health policies and programmes
|Not as required
|No
|10106 – Compass correction log
|Not as required
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|15150 - ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|13105 – UMS – ship
|Malfunctioning
|No
|18416- Ropes and wires
|Not as required
|No
|18324 – Cold room, cold room cleanliness, cold room temperature
|Not as required
|No
|09233 – Guards – fencing around dangerous machinery parts
|Not as required
|No
|07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes
|Not as required
|No
|13105 – UMS – ship
|Malfunctioning
|No
This vessel was released on 30th December 2017
Vessel Name: NORVAG
GT: 2854
IMO: 7704849
Flag: Denmark (White List)
Company: Norresundby Rederi & Shipping
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RINA
Date and Place of Detention: 13th December 2017 at Grimsby
Summary: Twenty six deficiencies with six grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|Other
|No
|01107 – Safety Management Certificate (SMC/ISM)
|Invalid
|No
|01137 – Civil liability for Bunker oil pollution damage cert
|Invalid
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Missing
|Yes
|10116 – Nautical publications
|Expired
|No
|04108 – Muster list
|Incomplete
|No
|10126 – Record of drills and steering gear tests
|Missing
|No
|11131 – On board training and instructions
|Missing instructions
|No
|05118 – Operation of GMDSS equipment
|Lack of familiarity
|Yes
|18401 – Medical Equipment, medical chest, medical guide
|Expired
|No
|18305 – Hospital accommodation (Sickbay)
|Not as required
|No
|14502 – Placards
|Missing
|No
|18302 – Sanitary Facilities
|Not as required
|No
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Unsafe
|No
|11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and disposition
|Not as required
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|Yes
|07199 – Other (fire safety)
|Other
|No
|09232 – Cleanliness of engine room
|Insufficient
|No
|18408 – Electrical
|Unsafe
|No
|18418 – Winches & capstans
|Damaged
|No
|04102 – Emergency fire pump and it’s pipes
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|04109 – Fire drills
|Lack of training
|Yes
|11102 – Lifeboat inventory
|Not as required
|No
|11124 – Embarkation arrangement survival craft
|Missing
|No
This vessel was released on 20th December 2017
Vessel Name: RMS CUXHAVEN
GT: 1499
IMO: 9218533
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda (White List)
Company: Rhenus Maritime Service
Classification Society: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL
Date and Place of Detention: 7th December 2017 at Ipswich
Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with five grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|Yes
|10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10133 – Bridge operation
|Lack of familiarity
|Yes
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|No
|01308 - Records of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|Incorrect entries
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|07118 – International shore connection
|Not as required
|No
|18414 – Protection machines/parts
|Not as required
|No
|18315 – Provisions quality and nutritional value
|Not as required
|No
|01315 - Oil record book
|Not properly filled
|No
|01320 – Garbage record book
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|08108 – UMS – alarms
|Inadequate
|No
|01113 – Minimum safe manning document
|Not as required
|No
|02105 – Steering gear
|Not as required
|No
|07199 – Other (fire safety)
|Other
|No
This vessel was released on 14th December 2017
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: DOLLY C
GT: 652
IMO: 7222310
Flag: St Vincent & Grenadines (Grey List)
Company: No Information
Classification Society: No Information
Recognised Organisation: No Information
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: No Information
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: No Information
Date and Place of Detention: 29th November 2017 at Falmouth
Summary: Eight deficiencies with eight grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01209 – Manning specified by the minimum safe manning doc
|Missing
|Yes
|01214 – Endorsement by flagstate
|Missing
|Yes
|07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety
|Missing
|Yes
|01199 – Other (Certificates)
|Other
|Yes
|11116 – Distress flares
|Missing
|Yes
|05103 – Main installation
|Missing equipment
|Yes
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Not as required
|Yes
|14103 – Segregation of oil and water ballast
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st December 2017
Vessel Name: HORIZON GEOBAY
GT: 3502
IMO: 7801556
Flag: Panama (White List)
Company: Horizon Survey Co
Classification Society: ABS
Recognised Organisation: ABS/DNV GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV
Date and Place of Detention: 23th November 2017 at Aberdeen
Summary: Twenty deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Unsafe
|No
|99101 – Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|10106 – Compass correction log
|Not as required
|No
|06199 – Other (cargo)
|Other
|No
|10114 – Voyage data recorder (VDR)/Simplified Voyage data recorder (S_VDR)
|Not as required
|No
|11118 – Lifejackets inc. provision and disposition
|Not as required
|No
|18408 - Electrical
|Unsafe
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Unsafe
|No
|07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|01213 – Evidence of Basic Training
|Missing
|Yes
|99101 – Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|99101 – Other safety in general
|Other
|No
|01126 - Document of compliance dangerous goods
|Missing
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|10129 - Navigation records
|Not as required
|No
|16101 – Security related defects
|Not as required
|No
|05115 – Radio log (diary)
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|10138 – BNWAS
|Malfunctioning
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Malfunctioning
|No
This vessel was released on 5th December 2017
Vessel Name: OCEAN SPIRIT
GT: 1717
IMO: 8325793
Flag: Russian Federation (White List)
Company: F2 Ltd
Classification Society: RINA
Recognised Organisation: RINA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and Place of Detention: 21st November 2017 at Aberdeen
Summary: Fourteen deficiencies with eight grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|08110 – Closing water-tight doors alarm
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10138 – BNWAS
|Inadequate
|No
|10138 – BNWAS
|Malfunctioning
|Yes
|1110 – Rescue boats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Unsafe
|No
|99101 – Other safety in general
|Other
|Yes
|18317 – Food personal hygiene
|Not hygienic
|No
|10118 – Speed and distance indicator
|Inoperative
|Yes
|13102 – Auxilary engine
|Not as required
|No
|07106 – Fire detection and alarm system
|Not as required
|Yes
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|10117 – Echo sounder
|Inoperative
|Yes
|18418 – Winches & capstans
|Missing
|No
This vessel was released on 16th December 2017
Vessel Name: TAHSIN
GT: 1598
IMO: 9055187
Flag: Panama (White list)
Company: Voda Denizcilik IC Dis Tacaret Ltd
Classification Society: NKK
Recognised Organisation: NKK/NASHA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NKK
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NKK
Date and Place of Detention: 2nd June at Sharpness
Summary: Thirty six deficiencies with twenty one grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01202 – Certificate for rating for watchkeeping
|Missing
|Yes
|01214 – Endorsement by flagstate
|Missing
|No
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Invalid
|Yes
|18203 – Wages
|Not according SEA
|Yes
|18327 – Ventilation (Working spaces)
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Missing
|Yes
|10116 – Nautical publications
|Missing
|Yes
|05106 – INMARSAT ship earth station
|Not as required
|Yes
|11128 – Line throwing appliance
|Expired
|No
|11129 - Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Expired
|No
|03104 – Cargo & other hatchways
|Damaged
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|01201 – Certificates for master and officers
|Not as required
|Yes
|01214 - Endorsement by flagstate
|Missing
|Yes
|01218 - Medical certificate
|Missing
|Yes
|01308 - Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|Missing
|Yes
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Not as required
|Yes
|10105 - Magnetic compass
|Deviation table overdue
|Yes
|18302 - Sanitary Facilities
|Not as required
|Yes
|18203 – Wages
|No records
|Yes
|18204 – Calculation and payment of wages
|No records
|Yes
|18314 – Provisions quality
|Insufficient
|No
|18316 – Water, pipes, tanks
|Not as required
|No
|18319 - Food segregation
|Not adequate
|No
|18317 – Food personal hygiene
|Not hygienic
|No
|18326 – Laundry, Adequate Locker
|Not as required
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire-resisting divisions
|Missing
|Yes
|02105 – Steering gear
|Not as required
|No
|07103 – Division deck, bulkheads and penetrations
|Not as required
|Yes
|11131 – On board training and instructions
|Not as required
|Yes
|07113 - Fire pumps and its pipes
|Not as required
|Yes
|18420 – Cleanliness of engine room
|Not as required
|No
|07106 – Fire detection and alarm system
|Not as required
|No
|18412 – Personal equipment
|Missing
|No
|11131 – On board training and instructions
|Lack of training
|No
|18104 – Recruitment and placement service
|Not as required
|No
Twenty four further deficiencies were added to the original twelve on 2nd visit to vessel
This vessel was released on 15th December 2017
Vessel Name: MALAVIYA SEVEN
GT: 3001
IMO: 9087312
Flag: India (Grey List)
Company: GOL Offshore Ltd
Classification Society: IRS
Recognised Organisation: IRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: IRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: IRS
Date and Place of Detention: 5th October 2016 at Aberdeen
Summary: Five deficiencies with five grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|Yes
|07113 – Fire pumps and its pipes
|Not as required
|Yes
|18203 – Wages
|Missing
|Yes
|01220 – Seafarers employment agreement (SEA)
|Invalid
|Yes
|18204 – Calculation and payment of wages
|No records
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st December 2017
Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT
GT: 964.
IMO No: 7393169.
Flag: PANAMA (white list)
Company:
Classification Society: Expired
Recognised Organisation: Expired
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:
Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes
Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01108 – Loadline cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert
|Expired
|Yes
|01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class)
|Expired
|Yes
|01201 – Certificates for master and officers
|Missing
|Yes
|10111 – Charts
|Not updated
|Yes
|10116 – Publications Nautical
|Not updated
|Yes
|11108 – Inflatable liferafts
|Expired
|Yes
|11116 – Distress flares
|Missing
|Yes
|07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation
|Not as required
|Yes
|07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance
|Missing
|Yes
This vessel was still detained on 31st December 2017
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st December 2017
