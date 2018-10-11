Press release

Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during September 2018

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that Five foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during September 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.

During September, there were two new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, three vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of three vessels remain under detention at the end of September.

  1. In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.

  2. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.

  3. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.

  4. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.

  5. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

  • Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
  • Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
  • Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
  • Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
  • White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN SEPTEMBER 2018

Vessel Name: DEEP CYGNUS

GT: 9423

IMO: 9479541

Flag: Norway (White list)

Company: Volstad Management AS

Classification Society: DNVL-GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 2nd September 2018 at Peterhead

Summary: Seven deficiencies with five grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
07110 – Fire Fighting equipment and appliances Missing Yes
18432 – Risk evaluation, training and instructions to seafarers Missing No
01126 – Document of compliance Dangerous Goods Missing Yes
01135 – Document of carriage of Dangerous Goods Missing Yes
04109 – Fire drills Lack of training No
12108 – Personal protection Missing Yes
12112 – Dangerous goods/harmful substances in pack form Lack of familiarity Yes

This vessel was released on 4th September 2018

Vessel Name: VON ADLER

GT: 2469

IMO: 9184433

Flag: Cook Islands (Black list)

Company: Nismar Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: BV

Recognised Organisation: NA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NA

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NA

Date and Place of Detention: 26th September 2018 at Ipswich

Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with four grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
10106 – Compass correction log Not as required No
05107 – Maintenance/duplication of equipment Not as required No
10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required No
10127 – Voyage or passage plan Missing Yes
10103 – Radar Insufficient No
10111 – Charts Not updated Yes
10119 – Rudder angle indicator Inoperative No
10135 – Monitoring of voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes
07110 – Fire fighting equipment and appliances Not as required No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
16101 – Security related defects Not as required No
02107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks Not as required No
11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provisions and disposition Not as required No
07199 – Other (fire safety) Other Yes
11131 – Onboard training and instructions Missing instructions No
02105 – Steering gear Not as required No

This vessel was released on 28th September 2018

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (White list)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification Society: NA

Recognised Organisation: NA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull

Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
01199 – Other certificates Other No
01218 - Medical Incorrect language No
02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes
07113 – Fire Pumps Insufficient Pressure Yes
07103 – Divisions – Decks, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required No
12107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks Not as required No
07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No
01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption) Missing No
01102 – Cargo Ship Safety Construction (including exemption) Missing No
01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption) Missing No

This vessel was still detained on 30th September 2018

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: RMRS

Recognised Organisation: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham

Summary: Twenty-Seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention
01123 – Continuous synopsis record Entries missing No
01218 – Medical certificate Missing No
01320 – Garbage record book Incorrect No
01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest False No
04110 – Abandon ship drill Insufficient frequency No
10105 - Magnetic compass Inoperative Yes
10128 – Navigation bridge visibility Not as required No
10104 - Gyro compass Inoperative Yes
11122 - Radio life-saving appliances Inoperative No
11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required Yes
04109 - Fire drills Lack of communication No
10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes
10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS Missing No
15150 – ISM Not as required Yes
05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform. Not as required No
05199 - Other (radiocommunication) Other No
11104 - Rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes
11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes
10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No
06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument Not properly maintained No
07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No
01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Invalid Yes
14604 – Bunker delivery note Not as required No
01315 – Oil record book Not properly filled No
02105 - Steering gear Not properly maintained No
02108 – Electrical installations in general Not properly maintained No
11134 – Operations of life saving appliances Lack of familiarity No

This vessel was still detained on 30th September 2018

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 30th September 2018

