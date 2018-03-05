Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during February 2018

During February, there was one new detention of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, six vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of four vessels remain under detention at the end of February.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.

Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State

White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN FEBRUARY 2018

Vessel Name: SOUTHERN BREEZE

GT: 4109

IMO: 9437763

Flag: Malta (White List)

Company: Sonata DOO

Classification Society: BV

Recognised Organisation: BV Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV

Date and Place of Detention: 28th February 2018 at Fowey

Summary: Eight deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 18203 - Wages Missing Yes 18203 – Wages Missing No 18204 – Calculation and payment of wages Not according to SEA No 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Not properly filled No 18199 – Other (Minimum requirements) Not as required No 15150 – ISM Not as required No 02103 – Stability/strength/ loading information and instruments Not as required No 11102 – Lifeboat inventory Not properly stowed No

This vessel was still detained on 28th February 2018

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: YASEMIN

GT: 4355

IMO: 9136836

Flag: Malta (White List)

Company: 1st Denizcilik Ltd

Classification Society: NKK

Recognised Organisation: NKK Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: NKK

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: NKK

Date and Place of Detention: 31st January 2018 at Southampton

Summary: Four deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 18313 – Cleanliness Signs of vermin Yes 05105 – MF/HF Radio installation Not as required Yes 07420 – Means of escape Blocked No 16105 – Access control to the ship Not as required No

This vessel was released on 6th February 2018

Vessel Name: GEORGIY USHAKOV

GT: 6204

IMO: 9210335

Flag: Russian Federation (White List)

Company: JSC Maritime Trade Port of Khatanga

Classification Society: RMRS

Recognised Organisation: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: 30th January 2018 at Grimsby

Summary: Sixteen deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 04114 – Emergency source of power – Emergency generator Not as required Yes 01316 - Cargo information Missing information No 10127 - Voyage or passage plan Not as required No 10117 – Echo sounder Inoperative No 10115 - GNSS receiver/Terrestrial radio navigation switch Inoperative No 11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use No 04103 – Emergency lighting, batteries and switches Inoperative No 11117 – Lifebuoys incl. provision and distribution Light missing No 18407 – Lighting (working spaces) Missing No 07199 – Other (fire safety) Other No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No 18432 – Risk evaluation, training and instructions to seafarers Not as required No 18324 – Cold room, cleanliness, cold room temperature Not as required No 10101 – Pilot ladders and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Missing No 04106 – Emergency steering position communications/compass reading Inoperative No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 9th February 2018

Vessel Name: DEEPSEA WORKER

GT: 3345

IMO: 7905285

Flag: St Vincent & Grenadines

Company: Seaway Offshore LLC

Classification Society: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV GL

Date and Place of Detention: 19th January 2018 at Sunderland

Summary: Fifteen deficiencies with one grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 16105 – Access control Not as required No 01214 – Enforcement by flag state Missing No 01137 - Civil liability for oil pollution damage cert Missing No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Lack of information No 10116 – Nautical publications Missing No 18399 – Other (Accommodation, recreational facilities) Other No 07122 – Fire control plan Not updated No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 07109 – Fixed fire extinguishing installation Not as required No 18302 – Sanitary Facilities Not as required No 18324 – Cold room, cold room cleanliness, cold room temperature Inoperative No 14499 – Other (Marpol Annex IV) Other No 07114 – Remote means of control (opening, pumps, ventilation etc.) Machinery spaces Inoperative No 03108 – Ventilators air pipes, casings Corroded No 14108 - 15ppm alarm arrangements Inoperative No

This vessel was still detained on 28th February 2018

Vessel Name: DOLLY C

GT: 652

IMO: 7222310

Flag: St Vincent & Grenadines (Grey List)

Company: No Information

Classification Society: No Information

Recognised Organisation: No Information

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: No Information

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: No Information

Date and Place of Detention: 29th November 2017 at Falmouth

Summary: Eight deficiencies with eight grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01209 – Manning specified by the minimum safe manning doc Missing Yes 01214 – Endorsement by flagstate Missing Yes 07111 – Personal equipment for fire safety Missing Yes 01199 – Other (Certificates) Other Yes 11116 – Distress flares Missing Yes 05103 – Main installation Missing equipment Yes 10105 – Magnetic compass Not as required Yes 14103 – Segregation of oil and water ballast Not as required Yes

This vessel released on 20th February 2018

Vessel Name: SEA TRIDENT

GT: 964.

IMO No: 7393169.

Flag: PANAMA (white list)

Company:

Classification Society: Expired

Recognised Organisation: Expired

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC:

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC:

Date and Place of Detention: 17 June 2016, West Cowes

Summary: Seventeen deficiencies with seventeen grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01101 - Cargo ship safety equipment cert Expired Yes 01102 – Cargo Ship safety construction cert Expired Yes 01104 – Cargo ship safety radio cert Expired Yes 01108 – Loadline cert Expired Yes 01117 – IOPP (International Oil Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01119 – International Sewage Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01124 – International Air Pollution Prevention cert Expired Yes 01137 – Civil liability for bunker oil pollution damage cert Expired Yes 01199 – Other certs (Certificate of class) Expired Yes 01201 – Certificates for master and officers Missing Yes 10111 – Charts Not updated Yes 10116 – Publications Nautical Not updated Yes 11108 – Inflatable liferafts Expired Yes 11116 – Distress flares Missing Yes 07109 – Fixed fire fighting extinguishing installation Not as required Yes 07110 – Fire fighting equipment & appliances Not as required Yes 01140 – Declaration of Maritime Labour Compliance Missing Yes

This vessel was still detained on 28th February 2018

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 28th February 2018

