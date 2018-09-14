Press release
Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during August 2018
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) announced today that eight foreign flagged ships were under detention in UK ports during August 2018 after failing Port State Control (PSC) inspection.
During August, there were five new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, three vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of three vessels remain under detention at the end of August.
-
In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month.
-
The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection.
-
Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained.
-
All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible.
-
When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).
Notes on the list of detentions
- Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.
- Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.
- Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.
- Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State
- White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.
SHIPS DETAINED IN August 2018
Vessel Name: LUZERN
GT: 27900
IMO: 9240794
Flag: Switzerland (White list)
Company: Massoel Shipping
Classification Society: NKK
Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 7th August 2018 at Belfast
Summary: Six deficiencies with one ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|08416 – Ropes and wires
|Damaged
|No
|10109 – Lights, shapes and sound signals
|Damaged
|No
|06104 – Lashing material
|Inadequate
|No
|07101 – Fire Protection and Structural integrity
|Inadequate
|No
|07101 – Fire Protection and Structural integrity
|Inadequate
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 10th August 2018
Vessel Name: VIKINGFJORD
GT: 526
IMO: 7382627
Flag: Norway (White list)
Company: Myklebushhaug Management AS
Classification Society: NA
Recognised Organisation: NA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Norway
Date and Place of Detention: 8th August 2018 at Grimsby
Summary: Fourteen deficiencies with Two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01108 – Loadline (Including exemptions)
|Invalid
|Yes
|01214 – Endorsement of flag state
|Missing
|No
|10111 – Charts
|Missing
|No
|01308 – Records of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|False
|No
|10111 - Charts
|Missing
|No
|10105 – Magnetic compass
|Missing
|No
|07199 – Other (Fire safety)
|Other
|No
|08499 – Other (Health protection, medical care
|Not as required
|No
|08499 – Other (Health protection, medical care
|Not as required
|No
|07199 – Other (Fire safety)
|Other
|No
|08199 – Alarms other
|Other
|No
|07199 – Other (Fire safety)
|Other
|No
|07199 – Other (Fire safety)
|Other
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 9th August 2018
Vessel Name: SIEM COMMANDER
GT: 2807
IMO: 9420150
Flag: Norway (White list)
Company: Siem Offshore AS
Classification Society: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 10th August 2018 at Falmouth
Summary: Six deficiencies with three grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|04617– Sulphur content of fuel used
|Not as required
|No
|10615 – Fuel change over procedure
|Missing
|No
|07115 – Fire dampers
|Inoperative
|Yes
|11113 – Launching arrangements for rescue boats
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|11131 – On board training and instructions
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 12th August 2018
Vessel Name: TUNGOR
GT: 7138
IMO: 9570638
Flag: Liberia (White list)
Company: Fenco- West Ltd
Classification Society: BV
Recognised Organisation: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Liberia
Date and Place of Detention: 13th August 2018 at Ellesmere Port
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|09232 – Cleanliness of the engine room
|Insufficient
|Yes
|14607 – Quality of fuel oil
|Not as required
|No
|13103 – Gauges, Thermometers etc
|Missing
|No
|07106 – Fire detection and alarm system
|Not as required
|No
|10101 – Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|No
|18409 – Dangerous areas
|Not as required
|No
|11105 – Rescue boat inventory
|Not as required
|No
|07120 – Means of escape
|Not as required
|No
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire – resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
This vessel was released on 23rd August 2018
Vessel Name: H&S PRUDENCE
GT: 1556
IMO: 9226188
Flag: Netherlands (White list)
Company: EEMS Werken
Classification Society: BV
Recognised Organisation: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV
Date and Place of Detention: 13th August 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twelve deficiencies with one ground for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01315 – Oil record book
|Not properly filled
|No
|08011 – General alarm
|Malfunctioning
|No
|01336 – Certificate of documentary evidence of financial security for repatriation
|Not as required
|No
|10101 – Pilot ladders hoist/pilot transfer
|Missing
|No
|10118 – Speed and distance indicator
|Missing
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|No
|14109 – Fire drills
|Lack of knowledge
|No
|15150 - ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours or rest
|False
|No
|18426 – Exposure to harmful levels of ambient factors
|Not as required
|No
|16105 – Acess control ship
|Not as required
|No
|01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA)
|Invalid
|No
This vessel was released on 23rd August 2018
DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS
Vessel Name: POSEIDON
GT: 1412
IMO: 7363217
Flag: Iceland (White list)
Company: Neptune EHF
Classification Society: NA
Recognised Organisation: NA
Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL
Date and Place of Detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull
Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01199 – Other certificates
|Other
|No
|01218 - Medical
|Incorrect language
|No
|02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness
|Holed
|Yes
|07113 – Fire Pumps
|Insufficient Pressure
|Yes
|07103 – Divisions – Decks, bulkheads and penetrations
|Not as required
|No
|12107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks
|Not as required
|Yes
|07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|No
|01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
|01102 – Cargo Ship Safety Construction (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
|01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption)
|Missing
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st August 2018
Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS
GT: 1814
IMO No: 8883290
Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)
Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd
Classification Society: RMRS
Recognised Organisation: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS
Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham
Summary: Twenty-Seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions
|Defective item
|Nature of defect
|Ground for Detention
|01123 – Continuous synopsis record
|Entries missing
|No
|01218 – Medical certificate
|Missing
|No
|01320 – Garbage record book
|Incorrect
|No
|01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest
|False
|No
|04110 – Abandon ship drill
|Insufficient frequency
|No
|10105 - Magnetic compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|10128 – Navigation bridge visibility
|Not as required
|No
|10104 - Gyro compass
|Inoperative
|Yes
|11122 - Radio life-saving appliances
|Inoperative
|No
|11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances
|Not as required
|Yes
|04109 - Fire drills
|Lack of communication
|No
|10127 – Voyage or passage plan
|Not as required
|Yes
|10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS
|Missing
|No
|15150 – ISM
|Not as required
|Yes
|05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform.
|Not as required
|No
|05199 - Other (radiocommunication)
|Other
|No
|11104 - Rescue boats
|Not properly maintained
|Yes
|11101 – Lifeboats
|Not ready for use
|Yes
|10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements
|Unsafe
|No
|06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument
|Not properly maintained
|No
|07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions
|Not as required
|No
|01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP)
|Invalid
|Yes
|14604 – Bunker delivery note
|Not as required
|No
|01315 – Oil record book
|Not properly filled
|No
|02105 - Steering gear
|Not properly maintained
|No
|02108 – Electrical installations in general
|Not properly maintained
|No
|11134 – Operations of life saving appliances
|Lack of familiarity
|No
This vessel was still detained on 31st August 2018
Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)
GT: 106.
IMO No: 8944446.
Flag: Unregistered.
Company: Open Window Inc.
Classification Society: Unclassed.
Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.
Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable
Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft
Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention
This vessel was still detained on 31st August 2018
Notes to Editors • The MCA is a partner in the Sea Vision UK campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the sea and maritime activities. Sea Vision promotes the importance and economic value of the sector and works to highlight the exciting range of activities and career opportunities available to young people within the UK growing maritime sector at www.seavision.org.uk
• Follow us on Twitter: @MCA_media
For further information please contact Maritime and Coastguard Agency Press Office, on: +44 (0) 2380 329 401 Press releases and further information about the agency is available here.