Foreign flagged ships detained in the UK during August 2018

During August, there were five new detentions of foreign flagged vessels in a UK port, three vessels remained under detention from previous months. A total of three vessels remain under detention at the end of August.

In response to one of the recommendations of Lord Donaldson’s inquiry into the prevention of pollution from merchant shipping, and in compliance with the EU Directive on Port State Control (2009/16/EC as amended), the Maritime and Coastguard agency (MCA) publishes details of the foreign flagged vessels detained in UK ports each month. The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Paris MOU) and information on all ships that are inspected is held centrally in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows the ships with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be targeted for future inspection. Inspections of foreign flagged ships in UK ports are undertaken by surveyors from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained. All deficiencies should be rectified before departure if at all possible. When applicable, the list includes those passenger craft prevented from operating under the provisions of the EU Directive on Mandatory Surveys for the safe operation of regular Ro-Ro ferry and high speed passenger craft services (1999/35/EU).

Notes on the list of detentions

Full details of the ship. The accompanying detention list shows ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number which is unchanging throughout the ship’s life and uniquely identifies it. It also shows the ship’s name and flag state at the time of its inspection.

Company. The company shown in the vessel’s Safety Management Certificate (SMC) or if there is no SMC, then the party otherwise believed to be responsible for the safety of the ship at the time of inspection.

Classification Society. The list shows the Classification Society responsible for classing the ship only.

Recognised Organisation. Responsible for conducting the statutory surveys: and issuing statutory certificates on behalf of the Flag State

White (WL), Grey (GL) and Black lists (BL) are issued by the Paris MoU on 01 July each year and shows the performance of flag State.

SHIPS DETAINED IN August 2018

Vessel Name: LUZERN

GT: 27900

IMO: 9240794

Flag: Switzerland (White list)

Company: Massoel Shipping

Classification Society: NKK

Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 7th August 2018 at Belfast

Summary: Six deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 08416 – Ropes and wires Damaged No 10109 – Lights, shapes and sound signals Damaged No 06104 – Lashing material Inadequate No 07101 – Fire Protection and Structural integrity Inadequate No 07101 – Fire Protection and Structural integrity Inadequate No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 10th August 2018

Vessel Name: VIKINGFJORD

GT: 526

IMO: 7382627

Flag: Norway (White list)

Company: Myklebushhaug Management AS

Classification Society: NA

Recognised Organisation: NA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Norway

Date and Place of Detention: 8th August 2018 at Grimsby

Summary: Fourteen deficiencies with Two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01108 – Loadline (Including exemptions) Invalid Yes 01214 – Endorsement of flag state Missing No 10111 – Charts Missing No 01308 – Records of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest False No 10111 - Charts Missing No 10105 – Magnetic compass Missing No 07199 – Other (Fire safety) Other No 08499 – Other (Health protection, medical care Not as required No 08499 – Other (Health protection, medical care Not as required No 07199 – Other (Fire safety) Other No 08199 – Alarms other Other No 07199 – Other (Fire safety) Other No 07199 – Other (Fire safety) Other No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 9th August 2018

Vessel Name: SIEM COMMANDER

GT: 2807

IMO: 9420150

Flag: Norway (White list)

Company: Siem Offshore AS

Classification Society: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 10th August 2018 at Falmouth

Summary: Six deficiencies with three grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 04617– Sulphur content of fuel used Not as required No 10615 – Fuel change over procedure Missing No 07115 – Fire dampers Inoperative Yes 11113 – Launching arrangements for rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes 11131 – On board training and instructions Not as required No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 12th August 2018

Vessel Name: TUNGOR

GT: 7138

IMO: 9570638

Flag: Liberia (White list)

Company: Fenco- West Ltd

Classification Society: BV

Recognised Organisation: BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Liberia

Date and Place of Detention: 13th August 2018 at Ellesmere Port

Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 09232 – Cleanliness of the engine room Insufficient Yes 14607 – Quality of fuel oil Not as required No 13103 – Gauges, Thermometers etc Missing No 07106 – Fire detection and alarm system Not as required No 10101 – Gyro compass Inoperative No 18409 – Dangerous areas Not as required No 11105 – Rescue boat inventory Not as required No 07120 – Means of escape Not as required No 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire – resisting divisions Not as required No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes

This vessel was released on 23rd August 2018

Vessel Name: H&S PRUDENCE

GT: 1556

IMO: 9226188

Flag: Netherlands (White list)

Company: EEMS Werken

Classification Society: BV

Recognised Organisation: BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: BV

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: BV

Date and Place of Detention: 13th August 2018 at Immingham

Summary: Twelve deficiencies with one ground for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01315 – Oil record book Not properly filled No 08011 – General alarm Malfunctioning No 01336 – Certificate of documentary evidence of financial security for repatriation Not as required No 10101 – Pilot ladders hoist/pilot transfer Missing No 10118 – Speed and distance indicator Missing No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required No 14109 – Fire drills Lack of knowledge No 15150 - ISM Not as required Yes 01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours or rest False No 18426 – Exposure to harmful levels of ambient factors Not as required No 16105 – Acess control ship Not as required No 01220 – Seafarers’ employment agreement (SEA) Invalid No

This vessel was released on 23rd August 2018

DETENTIONS CARRIED OVER FROM PREVIOUS MONTHS

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (White list)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification Society: NA

Recognised Organisation: NA

Recognised Organisation for ISM Doc: DNV-GL

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: DNV-GL

Date and Place of Detention: 19th July 2018 at Hull

Summary: Ten deficiencies with two grounds for detention

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01199 – Other certificates Other No 01218 - Medical Incorrect language No 02106 – Hull damage impairing seaworthiness Holed Yes 07113 – Fire Pumps Insufficient Pressure Yes 07103 – Divisions – Decks, bulkheads and penetrations Not as required No 12107 – Ballast, fuel and other tanks Not as required Yes 07105 – Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions No 01101 – Cargo Ship Safety Equipment (including exemption) Missing No 01102 – Cargo Ship Safety Construction (including exemption) Missing No 01104 – Cargo Ship Safety Radio (including exemption) Missing No

This vessel was still detained on 31st August 2018

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (Grey list)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification Society: RMRS

Recognised Organisation: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: RMRS

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: 6th June 2018 at Immingham

Summary: Twenty-Seven deficiencies with eight grounds for detentions

Defective item Nature of defect Ground for Detention 01123 – Continuous synopsis record Entries missing No 01218 – Medical certificate Missing No 01320 – Garbage record book Incorrect No 01308 – Record of seafarers’ daily hours of work or rest False No 04110 – Abandon ship drill Insufficient frequency No 10105 - Magnetic compass Inoperative Yes 10128 – Navigation bridge visibility Not as required No 10104 - Gyro compass Inoperative Yes 11122 - Radio life-saving appliances Inoperative No 11129 – Operational readiness of lifesaving appliances Not as required Yes 04109 - Fire drills Lack of communication No 10127 – Voyage or passage plan Not as required Yes 10123 - International code of signals - SOLAS Missing No 15150 – ISM Not as required Yes 05110 – Facilities for reception of marine safety inform. Not as required No 05199 - Other (radiocommunication) Other No 11104 - Rescue boats Not properly maintained Yes 11101 – Lifeboats Not ready for use Yes 10101 – Pilot ladder and hoist/pilot transfer arrangements Unsafe No 06105 – Atmosphere testing instrument Not properly maintained No 07105 - Fire doors/openings in fire resisting divisions Not as required No 01117 – International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) Invalid Yes 14604 – Bunker delivery note Not as required No 01315 – Oil record book Not properly filled No 02105 - Steering gear Not properly maintained No 02108 – Electrical installations in general Not properly maintained No 11134 – Operations of life saving appliances Lack of familiarity No

This vessel was still detained on 31st August 2018

Vessel Name: CIEN PORCIENTO (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Unregistered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Unclassed.

Recognised Organisation: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Recognised Organisation for ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and Place of detention: 4 March 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: Thirty deficiencies including seven grounds for detention

This vessel was still detained on 31st August 2018

