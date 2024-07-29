Medicines and medical devices: Five top tips for summer 

The summer is upon us, and with it the arrival of warmer weather and promise of holidays at home and abroad. But, before heading to the beach, read the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) five top summer tips for people taking medicines or using medical devices.

Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the MHRA, said:

The summer is an exciting time for many of us, as we take time off to travel and enjoy the warmer weather. But it is important to understand what this time of year means for our medicines and medical devices, and take the precautions necessary to use products safely and protect ourselves. From medicines that may lead to reactions with sunlight to safe and effective hay fever treatments, these tips will stand you in good stead during both the summer and any time of the year. And remember, for all medicines it’s important to read the leaflet and speak to a healthcare professional if you have any questions.

1. Beware of dodgy hay fever treatments

Millions of British people experience hay fever symptoms during the summer months. There are many different treatments, both over the counter and on prescription. The MHRA’s advice is to always talk to a healthcare professional about your symptoms, and they can help you find the best treatment.

Beware of medicines being advertised as hay fever drugs when they are not approved for UK use. Kenalog is one such example. It is a prescription-only steroid injection that some private providers and clinics have advertised as a hay fever treatment on websites and social media.

Kenalog is licensed as a medicine for other conditions, but not for the treatment of hay fever. The benefits of using it to treat people with hay fever have not been shown to outweigh the risks.

In 2022, jointly with the Committees of Advertising Practice (CAP), the MHRA issued an enforcement notice banning the promotion of this drug as a hay fever treatment.

Not only is advertising any prescription medication to the public banned in the UK but, even on prescription, Kenalog is not licensed for the treatment of hay fever. All references to Kenalog and ‘hay fever injection’ or ‘hay fever jab’ must be removed from any form of advertisement offering a service or consultation to the public for hay fever relief.

As recently as April and May this year, three private clinics amended their advertising after the MHRA acted against them for promoting Kenalog to the public for the treatment of hay fever.

2. Travelling through airport security with an implanted medical device

If you are travelling through airports and you have an implanted electronic medical device – including pacemakers, implanted cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), neurostimulators, hearing implants, infusion pumps and glucose monitoring devices – please carry your device registration card (also known as implant ID card) to show to airport staff before passing through security.

Metal detectors should not cause a problem. We advise travellers with these implants to walk through them normally. If you are travelling with a hearing implant and decide to take off your audio processor while going through airport security, you should inform staff that you will not be able to hear them.

Airport security body scanners should not cause any interference either. These scanners tend to use high-frequency electromagnetic waves which pass through clothing but are reflected by the skin. They do not enter the body, and therefore would not interfere with an implanted device.

However, some infusion pumps and glucose monitoring devices should not be exposed to screening or scanning systems. This advice differs depending on the manufacturer, so you are strongly advised to check before travelling. If you have diabetes, whether you have a glucose monitoring device or not, remember that changes in your routine, climate and eating habits can affect your glucose control, so be aware to monitor your condition carefully on holiday.

Additionally, hand-held screening wands can interfere with an implanted device. Security personnel should keep wands 15cm from the body and pass over any device very quickly. If they don’t, it could result in inappropriate therapy being delivered to a person.

3. Some medicines can lead to reactions with sunlight

Some medicines you are taking can cause a reaction to the sun. They include methotrexate, an immunosuppressant medicine used to treat inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn’s disease – diseases of the joints, skin and digestive system respectively – as well as cancer.

Extreme skin sensitivity to UV rays from the sun can occur with both low-dose and high-dose treatment.

Reactions manifest as severe sunburn such as rashes with papules or blistering, with some patients reporting swelling. Rarely, these reactions have contributed to deaths from secondary infections.

If you are taking methotrexate, you should protect yourself from the sun and UV rays. Avoid exposure to intense sunlight (especially between 11am and 3pm) or to UV rays (for example, using sunbeds or tanning equipment). Always use a sun protection product with a high protection factor. And wear a hat and clothes that cover your arms and legs.

If you are worried about a skin reaction you have had while taking methotrexate, talk to a healthcare professional. You can also report it to our safety monitoring system, the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

4. Be aware of the suitability of medicines for tropical diseases

Travelling abroad could mean being exposed to potentially dangerous diseases. Two examples are yellow fever and malaria – both found in tropical countries and spread by mosquitoes. In both cases, medicines are available to reduce the risk of infection. However, it is always important to consider their suitability for each individual.

The yellow fever vaccine (Stamaril) is highly effective, and the best way to protect yourself during travel. For most people, the balance of benefits versus potential side effects remains overwhelmingly favourable.

However, it is not suitable for everyone. There is a very rare risk of life-threatening side effects. Because of this, people with weakened immunity and those aged 60 or older should talk to a healthcare professional about what precautions they should take before travel. It could be that you should receive the vaccine only if there is a significant and unavoidable risk of yellow fever infection.

Mefloquine (also known as Lariam) can be used in either the treatment of malaria or to prevent the disease. Mefloquine is recognised to be associated with a risk of psychiatric symptoms ranging from nightmares and anxiety, through to depression and suicidal thoughts in some individuals. It can also cause dizziness and vertigo. These side effects may persist for several months after stopping.

To minimise the risk, mefloquine must not be used if you have a history of psychiatric illnesses such as depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, or other psychiatric disorders.

Remember, if you can use malaria medication such as this, it is very important to complete the full course.

5. Only take weight loss medicines prescribed for you

Beware of criminals offering fake, potentially harmful products online, such as dodgy diet pills or fake weight loss pens.

Last year, we warned of the dangers of buying pre-filled pens claiming to contain Ozempic (semaglutide) and Saxenda (liraglutide). People should only use medicines like these where they’ve been prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional.

Since January 2023, the MHRA and its law enforcement partners have seized 869 potentially fake Ozempic pens. All were intercepted before they reached the public.

Be careful when obtaining medicines online. Fake medicines and medical devices bought online pose significant dangers to your health.

If anyone has a concern about their weight and health, you should visit your GP or pharmacist, get a correct diagnosis and if medicines are prescribed, obtain them from a legitimate source. Remember, even legitimate medicines have risk and possible side effects, another reason why it’s so important you always talk to a healthcare professional.

All pharmacies in Great Britain, including those online, must be registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) and meet their standards for registered pharmacies.

Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help you purchase medicines or medical devices safely online.

