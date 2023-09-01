Five people from Wolverhampton charged with illegal supply of prescription medicines and controlled drugs

Four men and one woman aged between 40 and 60 from the Wolverhampton area were charged yesterday at Dudley Magistrates Court with offences connected with the illegal supply of prescription-only and unlicensed medicines.

The charges follow an investigation by the MHRA’s CEU into illegally operating websites supplying medicines including powerful sleeping pills, strong painkillers and medicines used to treat epilepsy and anxiety.

The five individuals have been charged with offences under the Criminal Law Act 1977, Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and the Human Medicines Regulations 2012.

Find out more

MHRA safety advice when buying medicines online

Be careful when buying medicines online

Medicines and medical devices are not ordinary consumer goods and their sale and supply is tightly controlled. Websites operating outside the legal supply chain may seem tempting, for example, offering a prescription medicine without a prescription. Not only are these sites breaking the law – they’re putting your health at risk.

Do not self-prescribe

Self-diagnosis and self-medication can be very dangerous. If you have a concern about your health, visit your GP, get a correct diagnosis and if medicines are prescribed, obtain them from a legitimate source.

Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help people purchase medication or medical devices safely online.

