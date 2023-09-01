Five people from Wolverhampton charged with illegal supply of prescription medicines and controlled drugs
An investigation by the Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has led to charges being brought against five people from the Wolverhampton area for the illegal supply of prescription-only medicines and controlled drugs.
Four men and one woman aged between 40 and 60 from the Wolverhampton area were charged yesterday at Dudley Magistrates Court with offences connected with the illegal supply of prescription-only and unlicensed medicines.
The charges follow an investigation by the MHRA’s CEU into illegally operating websites supplying medicines including powerful sleeping pills, strong painkillers and medicines used to treat epilepsy and anxiety.
The five individuals have been charged with offences under the Criminal Law Act 1977, Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and the Human Medicines Regulations 2012.
Find out more
MHRA safety advice when buying medicines online
Be careful when buying medicines online
Medicines and medical devices are not ordinary consumer goods and their sale and supply is tightly controlled. Websites operating outside the legal supply chain may seem tempting, for example, offering a prescription medicine without a prescription. Not only are these sites breaking the law – they’re putting your health at risk.
Do not self-prescribe
Self-diagnosis and self-medication can be very dangerous. If you have a concern about your health, visit your GP, get a correct diagnosis and if medicines are prescribed, obtain them from a legitimate source.
Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help people purchase medication or medical devices safely online.
