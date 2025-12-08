Five festive mistakes you didn’t know you were making: MHRA urges the public to be merry, not risky – don’t mix medicines with alcohol

As festive celebrations get underway, many people reach for both seasonal drinks and common winter remedies – a combination that can lead to dangerous and unexpected effects.

From cough syrups to painkillers, medicines help many of us stay well through the winter. But when used incorrectly, particularly alongside alcohol, even familiar products can cause harm. And with more people socialising, travelling and relying on over-the-counter treatments, the risk of accidental misuse increases.

Leigh Henderson in the MHRA’s Safety and Surveillance team, said:

“At this time of year, people are often taking more medicines – whether for colds, allergies or aches and pains – and may also be drinking more alcohol. The biggest safety risks often come from simple misunderstandings, including not realising that alcohol can interact with certain medicines. By taking a few easy precautions, you can keep yourself and your family safe this Christmas.”

Five festive medicine tips to avoid mistakes:

Don’t mix medicines with alcohol – be merry, not risky: Alcohol can interact with many medicines, even those bought over the counter. Combined with medicines that cause drowsiness or affect coordination, it can increase dizziness, slow reactions and raise the risk of falls and accidents. This doesn’t only apply to driving — using mobility scooters or powered wheelchairs can also become unsafe. Always read the Patient Information Leaflet or ask your pharmacist whether it’s safe to drink while taking your medicine. Don’t double up on paracetamol: Many cold and flu remedies already contain paracetamol. Taking them alongside painkillers that also include it can lead to accidental overdose. Don’t take expired medicines: Clear out old or leftover medicines; expiry dates matter. Ask your pharmacist how to dispose of them safely. Don’t ignore the leaflet: Always read the Patient Information Leaflet, even for medicines you’ve used before. Guidance can change, including advice about alcohol interactions. Don’t share medicines: Never share prescription medicines, even with family. What’s safe for one person may be harmful to another.

And remember to report any side effects or concerns

Most medicines and medical devices work well and safely for most people, but no medical product is risk-free.

If you experience a side effect or have a safety concern with a medicine, vaccine or medical device – including emollient products or oxygen equipment – report it to the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme. By reporting, you help us monitor product safety and protect others from harm.

If you need medical advice when your GP is closed, you can call NHS 111 for guidance. In an emergency, call 999 or go to A&E.