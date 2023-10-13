Find out more about D-Day 80 at the British Normandy Memorial

The British Normandy Memorial will host a major British commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings on 6 June 2024.

Members of the public can register with the British Normandy Memorial to receive updates about their D-Day 80 events.

The 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings will be the first time this new memorial has been at the heart of major anniversary commemorations.

The British Normandy Memorial is the only memorial in Normandy listing the names of the 22,442 people who died under British command on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy.

The memorial was inaugurated by President of France Emmanuel Macron and then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May on 6 June 2019 during events to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The UK Government and generous donors collaborated to fund the memorial, which was officially opened on 6 June 2021.

Register with the British Normandy Memorial to find out more about their D-Day 80 events.

For media enquiries, contact media@normandymemorialtrust.org.