Find out about every new transport project in your region
As a result of the decision to scrap the extension of HS2, every region will now receive investment in the modes of transport that matter to you most.
Today we have announced the launch of Network North, a new approach to transport in this country.
Here’s how this change will help to transform your local area.
North West
- Nearly £4 billion to ensure all six Northern city regions more than double their City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements to improve connectivity in their areas, which could pay for schemes such as the extension of the Manchester Metrolink to Heywood, Bolton, Wigan and Manchester Airport and bus rapid transit corridors in Manchester.
- A brand new £2.5 billion fund to transform local transport in 14 rural counties, smaller cities, and towns. This new money could pay for new stations, further electrification, bus corridors and new integrated public transport networks.
- The Energy Coast Line between Carlisle, Workington and Barrow will be upgraded, improving capacity and journey times, enabling trains every 30 minutes between Carlisle, Workington, and Whitehaven.
- £100 million will be shared across the North and Midlands to support the development and roll-out of London-style contactless and smart ticketing, supporting seamless travel by enabling contactless or smartcard payment.
- £3.3 billion long-term road resurfacing fund for North alone will combat the potholes causing misery for drivers
- More than £500 million in funding will be provided for two major road schemes around Manchester, including a new link road between the M62 and the M60, Manchester’s ring road and the busiest freight route outside the M25.
- £300 million to ensure the delivery of 9 smaller road schemes, including the A582 South Ribble Distributor, Kendal Northern Access Route, and the Wigan East-West Route.
- The popular £2 bus fare will also be extended until the end of December 2024 instead of rising to £2.50 as planned. This will mean passengers on a bus journey from Lancaster to Kendal will save £12.50 every time they travel.
- A £700 million bus funding package in the North will also see more buses and more frequent routes, including a new service to Royal Blackburn Hospital, doubling the service between Northwich and Chester and more buses to industrial estates and business parks.
- £1.5 billion for Greater Manchester from the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) 2 budget, and around £900 million additional funding – funded from HS2 – an unprecedented investment in local transport networks and more than double their allocation under the previous programme.
- Liverpool City Region will also receive c.£1 billion from the CRSTS 2 budget, plus a further £600 million on top – funded from HS2, more than double their allocation under the last round.
North East
- Nearly £4 billion to ensure all six Northern city regions more than double their City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements to improve connectivity in their areas, benefiting millions of people living in the towns and suburbs around Newcastle and Teesside, funding new roads in the Tees Valley.
- Funding to dual a section of the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham.
- £460 million package to ensure the delivery of 21 smaller road schemes across the North, including the Blyth Relief Road.
- Communities in the North East will be reconnected by the reopening of stations closed under the 1960s Beeching reforms, including a new station at Ferryhill, Co Durham.
- £100 million will be shared across the North and Midlands to support the development and rollout of London-style contactless and smart ticketing, supporting seamless travel by enabling contactless or smartcard payment.
- A £3.3 billion long-term road resurfacing fund for the North alone will combat the potholes causing misery for drivers in the region.
- £700 million bus funding package in the North will see more buses and more frequent routes, with more buses to industrial estates and business parks.
- The North East will receive around £1.2 billion from the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) 2 budget, plus a further £0.7 billion on top – funded from HS2. That is more than triple their allocation under CRSTS 1 (c £1.8bn vs. c.£0.6bn). This money could part fund the reopening of the Leamside Line.
- Tees Valley also will receive c.£0.6bn from the CRSTS 2 budget, plus a further c.£0.4bn on top – funded from HS2. That is more than triple their allocation under CRSTS 1 (c.£1.0bn vs. c.£0.3bn).
Yorkshire & Humber
- A fully funded £2.5 billion West Yorkshire mass-transit system, giving the region better connections to Bradford and Wakefield. Leeds will no longer the biggest European city without a mass-transit system, with up to seven lines potentially created as part of a transformed network, eventually linking Leeds to Bradford, Halifax, Huddersfield, and Wakefield – all in operation before HS2 would have reached the region.
- Hull will also be brought into the Northern Powerhouse Rail network, reducing journey time from Leeds from 58 minutes to just 48. The number of trains between Hull and Sheffield will be doubled, to two per hour, with capacity also doubled. Journeys from Hull to Manchester will drop from 115 to 84 minutes, enabling two fast trains to Leeds.
- The line between Sheffield and Leeds will be electrified and upgraded, giving passengers a choice of three to four fast trains an hour, instead of one, with journey times cut of 40 minutes. A new mainline station for Rotherham will also be added to the route, which could give the town its first direct service to London since the 1980s, boosting capacity by 300 per cent.
- The Hope Valley Line between Manchester and Sheffield will also be electrified and upgraded, with the aim of cutting journey times from 51 to 42 minutes, and increasing the number of fast trains on the route from two to three per hour, doubling capacity.
- Communities will be reconnected through the reopening of lines and stations closed under the Beeching reforms of the 1960s. This will include the restoration of the Don Valley Line between Stocksbridge and Sheffield Victoria, and new stations at Haxby Station, near York, Waverley, near Rotherham, and the Don Valley Line from Sheffield to Stocksbridge.
- £100 million will be shared across the North and Midlands to support the development and roll-out of London-style contactless and smart ticketing, supporting seamless travel by enabling contactless or smartcard payment.
- Nearly £4 billion to ensure all six Northern city regions more than double their City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements to improve connectivity in their areas, which could pay for schemes such as bus rapid transit corridors in Bradford and Leeds.
- South Yorkshire will receive c.£0.9bn from the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) 2 budget, plus a further c.£0.5bn on top – funded from HS2. That is more than more than double their allocation under CRSTS 1 (c.£1.4bn vs c.£0.6bn).
West Yorkshire will receive c.£1.3bn from the CRSTS 2 budget, plus a further c.£0.8bn on top – funded from HS2. That is more than double their allocation under CRSTS 1 (c.£2.1bn vs. c.£0.8bn).
- A brand new £2.5 billion fund to transform local transport in 14 rural counties, smaller cities, and towns outside the big city regions A brand new £2.5 billion fund to transform local transport in every part of the North outside the mayoral combined authority areas - rural counties, smaller cities, and towns. This new money could finance projects like more electric buses in Harrogate and better bus-rail interchange in Scarborough.
- A total of £460 million will ensure the delivery of smaller road schemes across the North like the Shipley Eastern Bypass, near Bradford, while a £1 billion roads package in the North could support new schemes like the A1-A19 Hickleton Bypass in Doncaster, easing pressure on traffic.
- A £3.3 billion long-term road resurfacing fund for North alone will combat the potholes causing misery for drivers.
- £2 bus fare extended until the end of December 2024 instead of rising to £2.50 as planned.
- £700 million bus funding package in the North will see more buses and more frequent routes, with more buses to industrial estates and business parks.
West Midlands
- Communities reconnected by reopening closed Beeching lines, including the Stoke to Leek line and the Oswestry to Gobowen line, with a new stop at Park Hall. A new station will be built at Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, on the existing Crewe to Derby line,
- £100 million will be shared across the North and Midlands to support the development and roll-out of London-style contactless and smart ticketing, supporting seamless travel by enabling contactless or smartcard payment.
- A brand new £2.2 billion fund to transform local transport in every part of the Midlands outside the mayoral combined authority areas and the new East Midlands combined authority - rural counties such as Shropshire, smaller cities like Leicester and towns such as Evesham. This could pay for smaller, more demand-driven buses in rural areas and funding into greener bus fleets, as well as funding the refurbishment of Kidsgrove and Longport stations, near Stoke-on-Trent.
- £250 million will fully fund ten smaller road schemes in the Midlands including the Shrewsbury North Western Relief Road and the A4123 Birchley Island, near Oldbury. A Midlands Road Fund worth nearly £650 million will be launched for new road schemes.
- £230 million for more frequent bus services in the Midlands, which could be spent on new bus stops around Telford and park and ride upgrades elsewhere in Shropshire and new bus lanes in Herefordshire.
- £2.2 billion for the Midlands to combat potholes and fix roads causing misery for drivers.
- £2 bus fare extended until the end of December 2024 instead of rising to £2.50 as planned.
- £1 billion more for local transport funding in West Midlands: This includes £100 million to deal with ongoing metro and Arden Cross cost pressures and £250 million to accelerate local transport projects over the next five years.
East Midlands
- Increased rail capacity: The number of trains between Leicester and Birmingham will be doubled from two to four per hour.
- £1.5 billion for East Midlands City Region Mayor: Transforming transport for 2.2 million people living in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. The new Combined Authority could use the funding to extend the Nottingham Tram system to serve Gedling and Clifton South and connect Derby to East Midlands Parkway with a Bus Rapid Transit System.
Reopening Beeching Line stations: Including the Ivanhoe Line between Leicester and Burton, connecting 250,000 people across South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire, with new stations en route.
- Funding for the Barrow Hill Line: Between Chesterfield and Sheffield Victoria, with a new station at Staveley in Derbyshire.
- £100 million will be shared across the North and Midlands to support the development and roll-out of London-style contactless and smart ticketing, supporting seamless travel by enabling contactless or smartcard payment.
- Fixing two major pinch points on the A5: Funding a stretch of road between Hinckley and Tamworth, linking the M1 and M6, that serves more than one million people. Funding will also be provided for improvements to the A50/500 corridor between Stoke and Derby, cutting congestion for the 90,000 drivers who use the road each day and ensuring smoother journeys for drivers and freight around Rolls Royce, Toyota, Magna Park, and other major local employers.
- Midlands Road Fund worth nearly £650 million launched for new roads.
- £2.2 billion fund to transform local transport: Available in every part of the Midlands outside the mayoral combined authority areas and the new East Midlands combined authority - rural counties such as Shropshire, smaller cities like Leicester and towns such as Evesham.
- £250m will fully fund ten smaller road schemes in the Midlands: Including the A509 Isham Bypass, near Kettering, and the A43 between Northampton and Kettering.
- £2.2 billion for potholes: Funding for the Midlands to combat the potholes causing misery for drivers.
- £230 million for more bus services: Increasing frequency throughout the Midlands and the popular £2 bus fare will also be extended until the end of December 2024 instead of rising to £2.50 as planned.
- The East Midlands will get a brand new the City Regional Sustainable Transport settlement of over £1.5 billion as it embarks its new status as a Combined Authority next year.
East of England
- Ely Junction to be transformed: providing an extra six freight trains per day with access to the Port of Felixstowe, removing the equivalent of 450 lorries from roads in the East of England.
- Remodelling of the Ely North and Haughley Junctions, a vital part of East Anglia’s rail network where five busy rail lines converge.
- Doubling train passenger services: on the Ely to King’s Lynn and Ipswich to Peterborough routes.
- £180 million to fund road schemes: ensuring the delivery of 13 road schemes across East Anglia, including the A10 between Ely and Cambridge.
- Access to a £2.8 billion roads resurfacing fund to combat the potholes causing misery for drivers.
- £2 bus fare extended: until the end of December 2024 instead of rising to £2.50 as planned.
South East
- HS2 will finish its journey at Euston as planned – with a transformed ‘Euston Quarter’ potentially offering up to 10,000 new homes in a huge regeneration project.
- Funding to ensure the delivery of road schemes, including the A2 at Brenley Corner, a notorious bottleneck on the corridor to Dover.
- £290 million to deliver 14 road schemes across the South East, among them the A259 between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.
- Access to £2.8 billion to combat potholes, fixing potholes causing misery for drivers in the South East
- £1 billion fund will be launched for new road schemes
- £2 bus fare extended until the end of December 2024 instead of rising to £2.50 as planned.
South West
- Funding for vital Exeter to Plymouth rail line: making it more resilient in the face of extreme weather.
- Rail improvements, including reopening and reintroducing passenger services to Cullompton and Wellington.
- A new station built at Tavistock: connecting it with Plymouth. Plus, five miles of track will be reinstated.
- £100 million in funding for the West of England Combined Authority
- £140 million in funding to ensure the delivery of 12 road schemes, among them the A38 in North Somerset.
- A further £1 billion fund for new road schemes around the South West, South East and East of England.
- Access to £2.8 billion roads resurfacing fund to combat the potholes.
- £2 bus fare extended until the end of December 2024 instead of rising to £2.50 as planned.
- £0.8bn from the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement 2 budget and savings from HS2.
Wales
- North Wales to benefit from a £1 billion investment to electrify the North Wales Main Line, bringing parts of the region within an hour of Manchester and strengthening connections across the United Kingdom.
Scotland
- Pinch points on the A75 solved. We are providing better links between the Cairnryan ferry terminals serving Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland.
- Improving road connectivity between Scotland and England. We will deliver upgrades to the A1 coastal route between Newcastle and Berwick-Upon-Tweed will improve the route to Edinburgh and strengthen transport links between Scotland and England.