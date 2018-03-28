February 2018 Price Paid Data

This month’s Price Paid Data includes details of more than 85,200 sales of land and property in England and Wales that HM Land Registry received for registration in February 2018.

In the dataset you can find the date of sale for each property, its full address and sale price, its category (residential or commercial) and type (detached, semi-detached, terraced, flat or maisonette and other), whether it is new build or not and whether it is freehold or leasehold.

The number of sales received for registration by property type and month

Property type February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 Detached 19,174 25,932 17,395 Semi-detached 20,725 29,282 19,216 Terraced 21,462 30,741 19,809 Flat/maisonette 17,842 22,887 14,523 Other 6,046 7,953 5,384 Total 85,249 116,795 76,327

Of the 85,249 sales received for registration in February 2018:

61,237 were freehold, a 3.7% increase on February 2017

16,133 were newly built, a 11.8% increase on February 2017

There is a time difference between the sale of a property and its registration at HM Land Registry.

Of the 85,249 sales received for registration, 23,559 took place in February 2018 of which:

378 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over

216 were of residential properties in Greater London for £1 million and over

2 were of residential properties in Cardiff for £1 million and over

1 was of a residential property in Greater Manchester for £1 million and over

The most expensive residential sale taking place in February 2018 was of a terraced property in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London for £10,750,000. The cheapest residential sale in February 2018 was of a terraced property in Chester le Street, County Durham for £19,000.

The most expensive commercial sale taking place in February 2018 was in the City of London, for £75,972,945. The cheapest commercial sale in February 2018 was in Macclesfield, Cheshire for £250.

Access the full dataset

Notes to editors