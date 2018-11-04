Press release
FCO statement on the sentencing of Sheikh Ali Salman in Bahrain
FCO Minister Alistair Burt very concerned by the life sentence handed down by the Appeals Court of Bahrain today to Sheikh Ali Salman.
Minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt, said:
I am very concerned about the life sentence handed down by the Appeals Court of Bahrain today to Sheikh Ali Salman, in addition to the sentence he is currently serving. I understand that Sheikh Ali Salman now has the right of appeal against this latest sentence.
The UK continues to encourage the Government of Bahrain to deliver on its international and domestic human rights commitments.
