FCO Statement on the attack at Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea
The Foreign Office offers condolences to those affected by the attack in Kerch, Crimea
Following the attack at Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said:
We are deeply saddened by the attack at Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, which killed and injured multiple people, many of whom were children.
The UK offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of those who were killed, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.
