Press release

FCO Statement on the attack at Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea

The Foreign Office offers condolences to those affected by the attack in Kerch, Crimea

Published 18 October 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
placeholder

Following the attack at Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said:

We are deeply saddened by the attack at Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, which killed and injured multiple people, many of whom were children.

The UK offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and friends of those who were killed, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 18 October 2018