Press release
FCO statement on opening of Kerch bridge
Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan condemned the opening of the bridge from Russia to Crimea, and highlighted the UK’s concerns about human rights in Crimea.
Sir Alan Duncan said:
Crimea is part of Ukraine, and its annexation by Russia is a breach of international law.
The opening of this bridge represents yet another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, and a further example of Russia’s reckless behaviour. We continue to work with partners to oppose the annexation, including by maintaining a robust package of sanctions.
The UK also remains deeply concerned by the human rights situation in Crimea, where we have seen the systematic persecution of minority groups and of those who voice their opposition to Russia’s illegal annexation of the territory. We call again for Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners held in Crimea and in Russia, and to allow unrestrained access for international human rights monitoring bodies to the peninsula.
