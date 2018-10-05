Press release
FCO statement on denial of Hong Kong visa for FT reporter
UK asks Hong Kong Government for an urgent explanation.
A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokesperson said:
We are concerned by the rejection of Mr Mallet’s visa renewal. We have asked the Hong Kong Government for an urgent explanation. Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and its press freedoms are central to its way of life, and must be fully respected.
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100
Published 5 October 2018