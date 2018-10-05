Press release

FCO statement on denial of Hong Kong visa for FT reporter

UK asks Hong Kong Government for an urgent explanation.

Published 5 October 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokesperson said:

We are concerned by the rejection of Mr Mallet’s visa renewal. We have asked the Hong Kong Government for an urgent explanation. Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and its press freedoms are central to its way of life, and must be fully respected.

