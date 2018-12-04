FCO Minister for the Americas Sir Alan Duncan announces £5 million of UK support for Colombia's peace process.

As part of the UK’s long-standing support of Colombia’s peace process, an additional £5 million will be provided through the Government’s Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF). This will increase the UK’s contribution to peace in Colombia to over £36 million since 2015.

This extra support will include a new £4 million contribution to the United Nations Trust Fund supporting implementation of the peace agreement with the FARC. This makes the UK the trust fund’s largest international donor. £1 million will also be provided to the Organisation of American States’ Mission to Support the Peace Process (MAPP OAS), which plays a vital role in peace monitoring and coordination on the ground.

Sir Alan Duncan, Minister for Europe and the Americas, said:

The UK continues to support implementation of the historic peace agreement in Colombia. This latest announcement that the UK will provide an extra £5 million in funding over 2018 to 2019 is an important demonstration of our commitment to facilitating long-term stability in the country. This additional funding along with other UK support will help the new Colombian Government deliver its commitment to implement the peace agreement by helping to stabilise vulnerable areas, support victims, assist transitional justice and accelerate the reintegration of ex-combatants. Significant progress has been made in the short time since the signing of the peace agreement in 2016. The FARC has become a political party and this year’s elections were the safest in a generation. However there is considerable work still to be done. Insecurity and the presence of illegal armed groups remain persistent challenges, along with attacks against human rights defenders and increasing deforestation in areas recovering from conflict. The UK remains steadfast in helping Colombia build a peaceful, more prosperous future for all its citizens.

