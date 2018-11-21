Fatal accident at Stoats Nest Junction

In the early hours of Tuesday 6 November 2018, a member of railway staff died when he was struck by a train at Stoats Nest Junction, between Purley and Coulsdon South stations on the main line from London to Brighton.

The member of staff had been contracted to carry out protection duties in connection with engineering work on the railway. This involved placing red lamps and detonators (explosive audible warning devices) on two tracks (the up and down slow lines). After completing this duty, at around 00:27 hrs, the staff member was walking south along the down slow line when he was struck by a passenger train which had crossed over from the down fast line to the down slow/Redhill line at Stoats Nest Junction, and was travelling at about 70 mph (113 km/h).

The RAIB’s investigation will identify the sequence of events which led to the accident and will consider:

the reasons why the member of staff was in the place where he was struck

the arrangements in place for his protection while he was carrying out his duties

the risks associated with the protection of engineering work on the line

any underlying management factors

Our investigation is independent of any investigation by the railway industry, the Office of Rail and Road, or the British Transport Police.

We will publish our findings, including any safety recommendations, at the conclusion of our investigation; these will be available on our RAIB website.

