Fall in moped crime as multi-agency taskforce produces results

A government-led taskforce, aimed at cracking down on moped crime in London, is to be extended to tackle all theft of vehicles nationwide.

It comes after Metropolitan Police figures reveal that moped offences in London have more than halved as a result of targeted police operations, supported by a range of work driven forward by the taskforce.

There was a 32.6% fall in these crimes in the period from January to August this year compared with the same period in 2017, and compared to July 2017 when the crime was at its peak, the number of offences committed in August this year was 56% lower.

Work undertaken to tackle moped crime includes:

operational activity led by the Metropolitan Police in hotspot areas

a government consultation on police pursuits

developing an industry standard for built-in theft deterrents

a review of the range of offences, sentences and maximum penalties for these crimes

Chairing today’s meeting of the moped taskforce, which brings together representatives from the Metropolitan Police, local government and industry, Policing Minister Nick Hurd said:

Today’s figures are testament to the fantastic work achieved by the Metropolitan Police and I’m pleased this crime has fallen by so much, so quickly. Drawing together existing work by the police, industry and local government and agreeing additional measures has enabled all partners to provide the multi-agency approach tackling a complex issue like this requires. The Met have done a superb job of targeting hotspot areas and deploying innovative and highly effective methods for stopping moped gangs in their tracks. I’m excited to see what we can achieve by applying a similar response to vehicle theft.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Vehicle Crime said:

The reductions achieved in this crime type show the encouraging results that can be achieved when there is a strong focus on enforcement complemented with committed partnership working. I am grateful to our partners in the public, private and third sectors who have all played their part alongside the steadfast and relentless operational teams who have delivered outstanding results. These reductions are just a start and it is imperative that we continue to work together to ensure that we build on these solid foundations and further reduce harm to the people of London.

Tony Campbell, Chief Executive of the Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA) said:

We are very pleased to see a significant reduction in the number of motorcycle and scooter thefts in London. The Home Office organised roundtable, which invited all stakeholders to coordinate efforts, has been extremely effective. The MCIA, along with support from its manufacturer members, have played an active role in this effort and we will continue to do so over the coming months and years. The MCIA secured initiative announced in June, will go further towards dealing with the problem of theft and enabled crime.

At today’s meeting, Jan Hart from Islington Council shared their local strategy which contributed in moped crime falling 60%. The council introduced a range of measures including tactically placed street furniture to block escape routes, new CCTV, and street lighting in key locations and improved security to moped bays.

Following the recent rise in thefts of vehicles, the same strategy will be introduced to tackle this emerging threat which, according to the latest crime statistics, increased 17% in the year ending March 2018.