Extension of Peter Ainsworth’s term as Chair and Nat Sloane’s term as the England Committee Chair at the National Lottery Community Fund

Peter Ainsworth

Peter Ainsworth has been associated with the National Lottery since before it began. Formerly a director of a major investment bank, he has been a Local Councillor and a Member of Parliament, serving as Shadow Secretary of State for DCMS, and Defra, and chairing the Environmental Audit Committee in the House of Commons. In addition to chairing the National Lottery Community Fund he also chairs the Churches Conservation Trust and the Heritage Alliance.

Nat Sloane

Nat Sloane is an experienced funder. He was the co-founder of Impetus Trust, the first venture philanthropy trust fund in the U.K. and was a Board member until 2017. Nat also chairs Social and Sustainable Capital, one of the UK’s largest social investment funds. He is a founding trustee and chair of the endowment fund for the Education Endowment Foundation which is aimed at raising academic attainment for free school meal children in England. Nat recently was appointed chair of Pause a charity which works across the U.K. with women who have experienced, or are at risk of, repeated pregnancies that result in children needing to be removed from their care. Nat was a partner at Accenture Technology Ventures and has been an investor in early stage ventures in the US and Europe. He was recognised with a CBE in the 2015 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his service to Venture Philanthropy and Social Investment.

The role of England Committee Chair is remunerated at £24,000 per annum, the role of Chair is remunerated at £40,000 per annum. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Peter Ainsworth and Nat Sloane have made no such declarations.