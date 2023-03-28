Extension of CE certificates

The EU has taken steps to give manufacturers more time to get certain medical devices certified under the EU Medical Devices Regulation (EU MDR). The new arrangements recognise the challenges in capacity across notified bodies.

This is an update to our previous announcement in February 2023.

Key changes include:

Extension of the transitional period for higher-risk devices (class III and certain class IIb implantables), such as pacemakers, to comply with EU MDR requirements until 31 December 2027, subject to certain conditions (including requirements for post-market surveillance, quality management systems, and engagement with notified bodies).

Extension of the transitional period for medium and lower-risk devices (other class IIb devices, class IIa, class Im, Is and Ir devices), such as syringes, to comply with EU MDR requirements until 31 December 2028, subject to certain conditions (including requirements for post-market surveillance, quality management systems, and engagement with notified bodies).

These changes to the EU MDR apply automatically in Northern Ireland under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The EU has also extended the validity of certificates issued by notified bodies under Directive 90/385/EEC and 93/42/EEC that were issued from 25 May 2017 and were still valid on 26 May 2021. This extension to the end of the relevant transition period set out above (being 31 December 2027 or 31 December 2028 depending on device class) applies to:

Certificates that expired before 20 March 2023 subject to meeting one of the conditions set out in the amendments to the EU MDR.

Certificates that were due to expire after 19 March 2023 so that they now expire at the end of the relevant transition period.

These extensions apply automatically in Northern Ireland. Certificates that have been extended will also be recognised as valid for placing CE marked devices on the GB market.

We will update our registrations guidance to reflect this change.

