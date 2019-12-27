Exporters recognised in the 2020 New Year Honours list

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is today congratulating UK exporters and business leaders who have been recognised with Honours for their truly exceptional and outstanding service to international trade, investment and exporting.

This recognition comes as the UK continues to export at record levels – with latest ONS figures revealing goods and services exports reaching £675 billion in the 12 months to October 2019.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss congratulated the recipients, saying:

I am proud to see that so many successful exporters and inspiring business leaders who have championed exports have been recognised for their work contributing to local and global prosperity. This illustrates the strength of our British business people, and I am delighted that the nation is championing their excellent work.

Exporters in the New Year Honours list include:

Donna Langley, Chairperson, Universal Film Entertainment Group (DBE)

Andrew Maurice Gordon Bud, CEO, IPROOV and the Global Chairman, Mobile Ecosystem Forum (CBE)

Victor Chu Lap-Lik, Chairman, First Eastern Investment Group, Hong Kong (CBE)

Hayaatun Sillem, Chief Executive, Royal Academy of Engineering (CBE)

Thomas Watson Chapman, Co-Chair, Matchesfashion.com (OBE)

Ruth Elizabeth Chapman, Co-Chair, Matchesfashion.com (OBE)

David James Maisey, Co-CEO, ICC Solutions (OBE)

Wendy Maisey, Co-CEO, ICC Solutions (OBE)

Bikramjit (Bicky) Singh Bhangu, President, South East Asia, Pacific and South Korea, Rolls-Royce and lately President, British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore (OBE)

Dianna Francombe, Chief Executive, West of England China Bureau (OBE)

Christopher Gaunt, Executive Chair, British Chamber of Commerce, Turkey (OBE)

Sean David Ramsden, Founder and Chief Executive, Ramsden International (MBE)

Robert Paul Smith, Director, Active Hands Company Limited (MBE)

Marcus William Burton, Non-Executive Director, Yamazaki Mazak (MBE)

Nicola Michelle Whiting, Chief Strategy Officer, Titania (MBE)

Cassandra Stavrou, CEO, Propercorn (MBE)

Sally Louise Preston, Founder and Managing Director, Kiddylicious (MBE)

Christopher Dottie, President, British Chamber of Commerce, Spain (MBE)

Several staff from the Department for International Trade (DIT) have also been recognised in the 2020 New Year Honours list, including Natalie Black, HM Trade Commissioner Asia Pacific (CBE); Amanda Melanie Brooks (Kendall), Director, Trade Remedies, Access and Controls (CBE); Chris Barton, Director, Multilateral and European Negotiations (CMG); Marian Kathryn Sudbury, Director, UK Regions (OBE), Simon Neville John Everest, Director of Defence Security Organisation (OBE); Timothy Flear, Lately H.M. Consul General, Milan, Italy and Director for International Trade, Italy (OBE), Richard Powell, Senior Trade and Investment Officer (MBE); and Robert Cashmore, Head of Investment at the British Embassy in Riyadh (MBE).

Antonia Romeo, Permanent Secretary at the Department for International Trade, said: