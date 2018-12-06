Expert panel confirmed to raise education outcomes in North East

School leaders and business executives have been named among the group tasked with raising aspirations and creating more opportunities for young people in the North East of England.

The expert board will help to run the Opportunity North East programme, a £24million initiative launched earlier this year by Education Secretary Damian Hinds to build a coalition of schools, colleges, local authorities, businesses and higher education institutions to tackle the issues holding back young people in the region.

The group, which includes Paul Booth, Chair of the Tees Valley Local Enterprise Partnership, Andrew Hodgson OBE, Chair of North East Local Enterprise Partnership, Edward Twiddy, Chief Innovations Officer and Company Secretary, ATOM Bank and Professor Suzanne Cholerton, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Learning and Teaching at Newcastle University, met for the first time on the 3 December.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Lord Agnew said:

Drawing on the expertise of local education and business leaders to develop initiatives that are evidence led and tailored to the particular needs of the North East will help us tap into the talent that so clearly exists in the region and ensure young people have every chance to go on and succeed. Creating opportunity is a job for all of us and I am pleased to see such a diverse range of organisations determined to work with the Government to create more opportunities for every young person, regardless of background.

In full, the local experts on the Opportunity North East Strategic Board will include:

Paul Booth OBE, Chair of Tees Valley Local Enterprise Partnership

Professor Suzanne Cholerton, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education), Newcastle University

Professor Robert Coe, Professor of Education and Director of the Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring, Durham University

Jill Colbert, Director of Children’s Services, Sunderland City Council, and Chief Executive of Together for Children

Andrew Hodgson OBE, Chair of North East Local Enterprise Partnership

Nick Hurn OBE, Head Teacher Cardinal Hume Catholic School, CEO of the Trinity Catholic MAT, and Chairman of Ascent Special Schools Trust

Cath McEvoy-Carr, Executive Director of Children and Adult Services, Northumberland County Council

Martyn Oliver, Chief Executive Officer and Accounting Officer, Outwood Grange Academies Trust

Mike Parker, Director of Schools North East

Janet Renou, Regional Schools Commissioner for North of England

Sally Robinson, Director of Children’s and Joint Commissioning Services at Hartlepool Borough Council

Edward Twiddy, Chief Innovations Officer and Company Secretary, ATOM Bank

Dr Lindsey Whiterod CBE, Chief Executive of Tyne Coast College

Opportunity North East is part of a government drive to improve education and boost productivity in the North of England, and follows on from investment in the Northern Powerhouse strategy. It will help young people in the North East to reach their potential through secondary education and beyond by: