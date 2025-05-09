European leaders set to travel to Kyiv as the US, France, Germany, Poland and the UK call for 30-day ceasefire

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the UK will be in Kyiv tomorrow as calls intensify for Russia to agree a ceasefire and come to the negotiating table.

President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to meet President Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday morning, underlining their steadfast commitment to Ukraine.

The historic visit, which is the first time the leaders of the four countries have travelled together to Ukraine – and Chancellor Merz’ first visit to Ukraine as Germany’s new Chancellor – comes as they and President Trump call for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire to allow for unfettered peace talks.

In a joint statement, the leaders said:

“We, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland the United Kingdom will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion.

“We reiterate our backing for President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace.

“Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace.

“We are ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal.

“We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come.

“We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia’s war machine.”

During the visit, the leaders are expected pay their respects to the fallen defenders and casualties of Russia’s war on the Maidan, where flags are placed by Ukrainians to remember those killed.

Later in the day, the leaders are expected to host a virtual meeting, alongside President Zelenskyy, to update leaders on the progress being made for a future coalition of an air, land, maritime and regeneration force that would help regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces after any peace deal and strengthen confidence in any future peace.