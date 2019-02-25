Environment Agency Board member reappointed

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove, has reappointed Maria Adebowale-Schwarte for a second term on the Board of the Environment Agency. Maria’s second term will run from 1 July 2019 until 30 June 2022.

All appointments to the Environment Agency Board are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. The reappointment complies with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments.

Board members provide non-executive leadership challenge and support to the Environment Agency’s executive through regular Board meetings, committees and groups. They also undertake individual lead roles on relevant issues and with local operational teams.

The Environment Agency is a Non-Departmental Public Body set up under the Environment Act 1995 to take an integrated approach to environmental protection and enhancement in England. It has major responsibilities in flood management, water resources and quality, climate change, land quality, chemicals, pollution prevention and control, waste, conservation and biodiversity, fisheries conservation, air quality and navigation.

There is a requirement for appointees’ political activity (if significant) to be declared. Maria has confirmed that she has not undertaken any significant political activity during the past five years.

Environment Agency Board members receive remuneration of £350 per day. Maria will receive £16,800 per year based on a time commitment of four days per month.

Biographical details

Maria Adebowale-Schwarte

Maria is an urban place and cities strategist, focusing on the environment, local economic and social prosperity, green spaces, cross-sector collaboration and community participation. She is currently the Director of Living Space Project, an urban place making and green space think tank and consultancy. Maria is also an adviser to charitable foundations and grant-makers.

Maria was the first recipient of the Clore Social Leadership Environment Fellowship and her prior appointments include Commissioner of the UK Sustainable Development Commission and Commissioner of English Heritage. She has served on a number of advisory committees for Defra, MHCLG, Natural England, Big Lottery Fund, Joint Ministerial Task Force on Climate Change and Nesta and was a member of the Raynsford Review of Planning task force.

Maria is on the board of the Heritage Lottery Fund, a Commissioner on the Mayor of London’s Sustainable Development Commission and an Affiliate Member of the Royal Institute of British Architects.