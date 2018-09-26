“Enterprise and entrepreneurship is transforming the Scottish economy”, says Liz Truss

During her visit, she will appear in front of the Scottish Parliament’s Finance and Constitution Committee to discuss devolved finance powers and hold talks with the Scottish Government Finance Secretary Derek Mackay on their shared interest in growing the Scottish economy

She will also tour businesses and outline the next steps in the Moray Growth Deal Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss will visit Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Peterhead this week (26 – 28 September) to meet businesses and discuss Scotland’s thriving economy.

Liz Truss said:

Scotland’s brilliant enterprise and entrepreneurship is helping to transform the Scottish economy. For example, I’ll see for myself the maritime services revamping the oil and gas industry in Aberdeen, learn how technology is making Scottish whisky production in Moray even better, and visit Codebase, the UKs largest tech incubator to see the work they helping start-up businesses. The UK government is committed to supporting Scotland’s growth and helping unleash its talent by giving Holyrood more powers and Scottish cities and regions more freedom to run their local economies.

While in Scotland, Liz Truss will:

Tour Codebase in Edinburgh, the UKs largest technology incubator hosting 100 tech firms

Visit Aberdeen and Peterhead, where she will meet businesses from diverse industries such as food and drink exporting and energy logistics

The Chief Secretary will complete the visit in Moray, where she will outline the next steps in the Moray Growth Deal by inviting local councils and businesses the chance to submit plans to government on their priorities for boosting economic growth and productivity.

This deal forms part of the government’s City and Growth Deals, through which more than £1 billion has been invested directly into Scotland.

Every city in Scotland either has a city deal or is in negotiations for a deal that gives local areas the tools and resources they need to kick-start growth and regeneration.

The UK government is helping Scottish families keep more money in their pocket for the things that matter to them. For example, we have cut income tax for 2.4 million people and our fuel duty freeze is saving the average motorist £130 each year.

Scottish companies are also being supported expand and reach new markets across the world through UK government new Foreign Direct Investment projects. In 2017/18 these projects created more than 4,000 jobs in Scotland.