Ensuring the right payments are made to the right people

If you are an overseas member of the Armed Forces Pension Schemes ( AFPS ) and are in receipt of regular pension payments from Defence Business Services ( DBS ) Veterans UK, it is really important you keep us up to date with any changes of circumstances that may affect the amount of pension we pay you. If your pension payments have recently stopped and you are not sure why, it may be because we did not receive a response from you following our recent exercise to contact overseas members to confirm personal details and ensure you are receiving the right payments.

Between August and November 2018, we wrote to approximately 23,000 overseas AFPS members asking them to sign a declaration and return it to us to confirm ongoing entitlement. While most members signed and returned the declaration, some have not responded to our letter or to a recent reminder.

To ensure that the right payments are made to the right people, we have begun placing pensions on hold if we have not received a response. The pension payments will be held in trust until on-going entitlement is confirmed.

If you think this affects you please contact Equiniti, our paying agent and they will send you a duplicate declaration for completion. Once the completed declaration is received your pension payments will start again and any arrears paid.

Equiniti can be contacted by telephone on +44 1903 768 625. Completed declarations, should be sent to the following address: