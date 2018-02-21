Press release
Employment remains at near-record high
Official figures released today show that the unemployment rate remains at a near-record low of 4.4%, with the employment rate at a near-record high of 75.2%.
Today’s figures also show that groups across society are accessing new job opportunities:
- nearly 500,000 more people from a black and minority ethnic background (BAME) have started working since 2015
- the gender employment rate gap is at a near-record low, just 8.9%
- every region across the UK has seen employment increase since 2010
- youth unemployment has fallen by over 40% since 2010
- there are a record breaking number of workers aged 50 plus in work, reaching 10 million
Minister for Employment Alok Sharma said:
High employment rates are a reliable feature of today’s economy – and this is an incredible achievement. It is equally important that across society everyone has the opportunity to get a good job and get on in life.
Today’s figures show that this government is building a fairer economy that supports people from all backgrounds to get into work. We are closing the BAME and gender employment gaps, and people across the country are accessing new opportunities.
Separate figures out today showed that 730,000 people are now on Universal Credit. Of these, 40% were in employment (290,000).
Read the Labour Market Statistics – February 2017 from the Office for National Statistics.
