Elizabeth Elaine Grieve appointed as Lord-Lieutenant for Orkney

The Queen is pleased to appoint Ms Elizabeth Elaine Grieve as Her Majesty’s twenty-first Lord-Lieutenant for Orkney to succeed William Spence (Bill), who retired on 19 January. She is the first woman to hold the office in Orkney.

Although she was born in Aberdeen, Ms Grieve’s parents were from Orkney and she has lived there for most of her life. After university she worked for 34 years at Orkney Islands Council, initially as a primary school teacher, followed by a period as Assistant Head then Head Teacher. She then became Assistant Director of Education and finally Assistant Chief Executive and Director of Corporate Services. She retired in 2011.

Since her retirement Ms Grieve has supported many local organisations and served on many local boards. She has been Chair of Orkney Folk Festival; Director of the Pier Arts Centre; Director of the Orkney Housing Association; and Vice-Chair of Voluntary Action Orkney.