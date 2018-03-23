Education Secretary visits Nottingham

Education Secretary Damian Hinds heard first hand from pupils, teachers, apprentices and parents about the high quality education they were receiving during a visit to Nottingham (23 March).

The Secretary of State spent the morning meeting apprentices at Uniper Engineering Academy based at Ratcliffe Power Station, before CEO David Hughes provided a tour of the academy to observe lessons. Students explained why they chose an apprenticeship and what their ambitions for the future were. This was followed by a discussion with local Apprenticeship Ambassadors and businesses about how the Government can encourage more people to take up apprenticeships.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said:

The high quality training I witnessed at Uniper today showed what quality apprenticeships can deliver. I want more people to choose the apprenticeship route and am determined that every apprentice, whatever their age, background or aspiration, has access to great training that will set them up for a successful career.

The next stop on the visit was Rosehill School, an outstanding LA-maintained special school in the East Midlands. Damian Hinds met members of the student council to hear about some of their creative projects and then listened to parents’ views on their children’s school experience.

The Secretary of State added:

I’ve really been inspired by my visit to Rosehill School and the way the teachers work with the children to provide an excellent education with the deepest understanding of their additional needs. The happiness of the parents I met was a real testament to the quality of the education the hard-working teachers and staff provide.