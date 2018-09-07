Education Secretary Damian Hinds meets Irish Education Minister

The Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds was welcomed to Dublin on Thursday 6 September by Irish Minister for Education Richard Bruton, T.D. to reinforce the close relationship between the two countries and discuss the challenges that lie ahead.

Secretary of State Hinds and Minister Bruton discussed the common challenges facing both countries’ education and training systems in a rapidly changing world.

Both reiterated their commitment to maintaining the Common Travel Area, which, amongst other things, ensures reciprocal rights to access education at all levels for Irish and British citizens in each other’s countries.

Minister Bruton and Secretary of State Hinds agreed that their officials will continue to work together to ensure that this access will be maintained after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. They also discussed continuing broader education cooperation.

Other topics of discussion included Technological Universities, skills, both countries’ focus on maintaining excellent literacy and numeracy standards, how to ensure children from disadvantaged backgrounds are given the best opportunity to fulfil their full potential - as well as the importance of integrating new technology in teaching to benefit both pupils and teachers.