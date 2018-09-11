News story
Eddystone and Red Eagle report published
Two incidents of unintentional release of carbon dioxide from fixed fire-extinguishing systems on roll on, roll off vessels while at sea.
MAIB’s report of the unintentional release of carbon dioxide (CO2) from fixed fire-extinguishing system on board the roll on, roll off (ro-ro) cargo vessel Eddystone in June 2016 and a similar incident on board the ro-ro passenger ferry Red Eagle in July 2017, is now published.
The report contains details of what happened, the subsequent actions taken and recommendation made: read more.
