DVLA sets a new challenge

DVLA has once again laid down the challenge to pupils across Wales to work in teams and design a computer game, with the winning entries set to receive thousands of pounds worth of IT equipment for their schools or community centres.

The DVLA Code Challenge was first launched last year to promote Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects and IT learning in primary schools and community centres in Wales.

Around 200 children and 150 adults attended the inaugural prize-giving event at DVLA ’s digital theatre in Swansea last December, which saw state-of-the-art IT kit given out to teams from over 50 primary schools and community groups from all over Wales. Pupils unable to attend on the day also had the chance to take part in the day’s action via a live internet link, just as though they were there.

After the huge amount of interest last year, this year’s competition has been opened up to include 11 to 14 year-olds, meaning pupils from secondary schools can also showcase their skills and win fantastic IT prizes for their schools or community centres.

DVLA IT Manager and STEM Ambassador Mark Jones said:

The DVLA Code Challenge was so successful that schools and sponsors enquired straight away about how they could sign up to the next competition, so we’ve decided to do it all over again. This year, we are adding a new age group and opening up the competition to children aged between 7 and 11, and 11 to 14. This means that we can include both primary and secondary school pupils. By taking part in the challenge, budding programmers can develop their coding abilities in a fun and engaging way. The competition also aims to promote teamwork and communication – these are all increasingly vital skills in the workplaces of today and tomorrow.

There will be an award day on Tuesday 4 December with fantastic educational prizes, a prize draw for all entrants, feedback on the entries from expert judges and a celebrity host.