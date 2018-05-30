Dr Peter Groves to be new chair of the Devices Expert Advisory Committee

Formed in 2015, the Devices Expert Advisory Committee ( DEAC ) is responsible for providing independent, external expert input and advice on a wide range of aspects relating to medical devices to support the Agency in its role to ensure that medical devices are acceptably safe and are used both safely and effectively.

Dr Groves is a consultant cardiologist at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and previously sat on DEAC as representative for Wales and was Deputy Chair. His experience includes a period a Director for Cardio-thoracic Services in the Health Board and he is current Chair of the NICE Medical Technology Appraisal Committee.

Dr Ian Hudson, Chief Executive Officer at MHRA said:

I am very pleased Dr Groves has accepted this appointment as Chair of DEAC and I and the Agency are looking forward to working with Dr Groves, who brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the role. As medical devices become ever more complex and diverse, the role of DEAC in providing independent external input and advice is increasingly vital to the work of the Agency. I would also like to express my thanks to Dr Nightingale, our outgoing and founding chair, for all the support and expert advice he has provided during his tenure.

Dr Groves said: