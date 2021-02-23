Dr June Raine appointed as CEO of MHRA

Dr Raine played a crucial part in setting up rolling reviews during the pandemic to ensure the UK was the first in the world to authorise the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr Raine’s work has helped improve patient safety and patient engagement and has helped establish the UK as a world-leading destination for life sciences and the development of new and cutting-edge innovation in medicines and medical devices.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said:

It is thanks to Dr Raine’s strong leadership during the pandemic that the UK was the first country in the world to authorise COVID-19 vaccines. The MHRA is widely regarded as one of the best regulators in the world with the highest standards of safety and I’m delighted to confirm Dr Raine’s appointment as CEO. I’m confident Dr Raine will build on MHRA ’s success during the pandemic to make sure NHS patients are among the first to receive cutting-edge treatments in the future.

Before becoming interim CEO, Dr Raine was Director of Vigilance and Risk Management of Medicines and has worked for MHRA and its predecessor organisations since 1985.

Dr Raine qualified in medicine at the University of Oxford and undertook postgraduate research leading to an MSc in pharmacology.

After several general medical posts, she joined the then Medicines Division of the Department of Health, and has worked in several licensing and patient safety areas including widening the Yellow Card Scheme for patients and the public.