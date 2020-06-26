Downing Street statement on Glasgow incident: 26 June 2020
A statement from Downing Street on the Glasgow incident.
The PM has this afternoon spoken with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about the incident in Glasgow.
He has also held a meeting with the Home Secretary and senior police officers, in which he was updated. The Prime Minister thanked the Chief Constable of Police Scotland, Iain Livingstone, for the exceptional bravery of his officers at the scene.
The PM’s thoughts remain with the injured and their loved ones.
Published 26 June 2020