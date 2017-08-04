DIO awards overseas consultancy framework contract

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation ( DIO ) on behalf of the Ministry of Defence along with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office have worked together to develop an overseas principal support provider ( PSP ) framework.

Six companies have been selected as suppliers for the framework to deliver multi-disciplinary design and project management services, advisory services, construction technical services, specialist surveys and clerk of the works duties.

The 6 companies that have been awarded a place on the framework are:

AECOM

Atkins

Mott MacDonald

Ramboll

Ridge & Partners LLP

WYG

The successful suppliers will deliver services overseas for the next 4 years and will work on key international projects across the globe. The framework has an estimated spend value of £60 million and demonstrates a commitment across government departments to work together on overseas procurement.

DIO worked with the Foreign Office, the Permanent Joint Headquarters and other government stakeholders on this innovative approach. The framework helps to deliver the Cabinet Office initiative to ensure consistency and value for money across overseas government projects.

The framework will use mini-competitions among the 6 companies as the primary way of selecting the most appropriate contractor to deliver a project. This will allow departments to share good practice and deliver value for money by ensuring they are all working to the same standards on large overseas projects.

David Graham, Deputy Head of International Projects at the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, said: